Tarrant County College student winners in the annual Jim Bolen Math Competition received more than $250,000 in scholarships and prizes. The recognition is based on results in a national competition sponsored by the American Mathematics Association of Two-Year Colleges (AMATYC), the college said in a news release.

Top winners in the math competition who are 2020 TCC graduates earned scholarships from Tarleton State University, Texas Christian University, The University of Texas at Arlington and the University of Dallas.

The competition is named in honor of the late Jim Bolen, who chaired the TCC Northeast Mathematics Department and initiated TCC’s participation in AMATYC in 1989.

Former Fort Worth Mayor Bob Bolen and his wife, Fran, established the TCC Foundation Bolen Math Competition Fund, in honor of his brother, Jim, to provide monetary prizes to the top TCC student competitors.

TCC Southeast student Phat Nguyen received a full scholarship to Texas Christian University for two years totaling $155,000. The University of Dallas awarded a full two-year scholarship for $83,000 to TCC Northwest student Andrea Coppi. TCC Southeast student Killian Edwards received a $3,000 scholarship per year to Tarleton State University. Receiving $1,500 each per year to The University of Arlington were TCC Southeast students Huy Phan and Michael Solek.

TCC’s top 10 Highest Overall Scorers were awarded the following prizes:

TCC Southeast student Ethan Harrah, $1,000; TCC Northwest student Joshua Feldman, $750; TCC Northwest student Kyle Duke, $500; TCC Southeast student Michael Solek, $400; TCC Northwest student Cameron James, $325; TCC Southeast student Khan Vy Nguyen, $325; TCC Southeast student Huy Phan, $225; TCC Trinity River student Kim Ngan, $225; TCC Northeast student Shan He, $125 and TCC Southeast student Killian Edwards, $125.

Campus winners, receiving $100 each, were:

Northeast: Nathaniel Lane, Curtis Owen and Alexander Maloney

Northwest: Joshua Feldman and James Cameron

South: Quinten Nguyen and Joshua Collins

Southeast: Trinh Thao and My Nguyen

Trinity River: Kim Tu