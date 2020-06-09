$8.7 million in HUD grants to Tarrant County

Congresswoman Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, has announced that the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will award Tarrant County $8.7 million from HUD’s Emergency Solutions Grant Program, with $6 million going specifically to Fort Worth,



The funds will support local efforts in coronavirus prevention and response among individuals and families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. These funds come directly from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, the third coronavirus relief package.



Granger said one of the most at-risk groups for transmission of the coronavirus are homeless individuals.



“Keeping all members of our community safe and with shelter is among the best ways to prevent further spread of the virus,” she said.

Granger said the grant will provide local officials and homeless service providers the added resources they need to keep some of our most at-risk populations healthy and safe during these trying times.

– FWBP Staff