Alcon Foundation and Trinity Habitat build home for the Sapp family

The Alcon Foundation, in partnership with Trinity Habitat for Humanity, built a home for Audra Sapp and her children, Hayven and Titan, at Habitat’s campus in west Fort Worth during Alcon in Action, a global volunteering effort, Oct. 14-16.

The build and move project originally had been scheduled for March at Sundance Square but was postponed and relocated because of COVID-19.

“Owning a home will give me a confidence I’ve never had as a single parent,” said Sapp. “It is only through Habitat that I will finally be able to provide a stable, healthy environment for my children to grow and thrive. I’m so excited and grateful for this opportunity to build a better life.”

The family joined the Alcon volunteers for the build.

Present for the dedication were Rick Weisbarth, Vice President/Professional Affairs, U.S. Vision Care, Alcon; Fort Worth City Councilmember Kelly Allen Gray; Mayor Pro Tem Jungus Jordan; and Michael Crain, District Director for Councilmember Brian Byrd.

The volunteers worked in two shifts for three days to complete the framing, siding and trim, and windows and door installation. The home will be moved to the Como neighborhood in Fort Worth for completion. The number of volunteers on site was reduced to practice CDC guidelines and safety measures.

“When the Alcon Foundation build in Sundance Square was cancelled in March due to COVID-19, the first concern of the Alcon Foundation team was the impact the delay would have on the Habitat family,” said Trinity Habitat’s Chief Executive Officer Gage Yager.

“Throughout our 20-year partnership with the Alcon Foundation, Habitat families have always been the motivation and focus of our joint work. That care and concern for our community of this generous partnership has resulted in building a total of 20 Habitat homes in Fort Worth since 2000 and a home in Granbury following the 2013 tornado. We would not be able to continue our work without amazing Habitat friends and partners, the Alcon Foundation,” Yager said.

“The pride, stability and hope that Habitat homeownership brings to families and communities inspires Alcon associates to volunteer to build home after home in Fort Worth,” Weisbarth, who also is a Trinity Habitat board member, said in advance of the build.

“The long-standing Alcon-Habitat partnership is part of our broader commitment to the city of Fort Worth and we’re looking forward to working alongside Ms. Sapp this week to help her realize a dream that will lead to a brighter future for her and her family,” he said.

It was 21st home that Trinity Habitat has built and moved in its 31-year history. The organization has built more than 700 new homes and preserved more than 1,300 existing homes in Tarrant, Johnson, Parker and Wise counties since 1989.

