Nonprofit Alto partners with Toys for Tots as 'On Demand' Santa returns
Alto partners with Toys for Tots as 'On Demand' Santa returns

By FWBP Staff

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Alto announces partnership With Toys For Tots, return of on-demand Santa

Alto, a Dallas-based rideshare and delivery company, has announced it will partner with national organization Toys For Tots this holiday season in all of its current service markets – Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Los Angeles. The partnership’s special vehicle will raise money, as well as toys, for Toys For Tots, and also provide the extremely popular On-Demand Santa experience for Alto members.

During December, Alto will launch a special vehicle, “The Alto Express,” in each market. A portion of each ride taken in this vehicle will be donated back to Toys For Tots. Riders will also have the option to donate toys to Toys For Tots through this vehicle and partnership, the company said in a news release.
The Alto Express will also deliver the popular On-Demand Santa experience to Alto members in DFW. Alto members can donate to Toys For Tots through the Alto website for the chance to win a 10-minute visit with Santa outside their home. While this experience is only for Alto members in DFW, Alto offers the first month membership fee free.

“Alto is thrilled to partner with such an outstanding organization as Toys For Tots this holiday season,” said Will Coleman, Founder and CEO of Alto. “We’re proud to partner with Toys For Tots to raise funds and toys for such a deserving organization, and we’re excited to bring the magic of Christmas to our members through the popular On-Demand Santa experience.”

Residents can feel safe when traveling in The Alto Express or visiting with their On-Demand Santa. Alto’s owned and managed fleet vehicles are leading the rideshare industry in new health and safety precautions during COVID-19, the company said.


The Alto app is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.
www.ridealto.com

