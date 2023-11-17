Annual Turkey Trot moves to Clearfork, adds 13K event

The 42nd annual Moritz YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth Turkey Trot will look a little different this year thanks to a new location and a new distance option for participants. The otherwise familiar Fort Worth holiday tradition will take place Thanksgiving morning (Thursday, Nov. 23) at The Shops at Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth.

This is the third time the YMCA event has changed locations in its 42 years. Race organizers expect more than 10,000 runners, walkers, strollers and pets to join this year’s festivities. The Clearfork location allows the Trot to spread out and offer new activities, including a Kids Zone with a magician and balloon artist. As the new presenting sponsor, Texas Health will also offer complimentary digital photos to commemorate participants’ time at the Trot, and title sponsor Moritz will have a selection of cars and trucks on display.

“Turkey Trot is a great event for the whole family, and it is an important fundraiser for the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth,” said Mike Brown, president and CEO. “The Trot supports YMCA day camps, after-school child care, water safety and many other programs, and it helps ensure that we don’t ever have to turn away a child or family who wants or needs our services.”

What Else is New?

In addition to the standard 1k Hapi Water Gobbler Trot and the 5k and 8k events, this year’s Trot will include a new 13k opportunity. Participants who finish the 8k course can then join in on the 5k run and earn medals for all three events. All courses are open to walkers as well as runners; after runners have started each event, walkers are welcomed to join. The variety of distances make it possible for runners and walkers to participate in ways most suitable and appealing to them.

As a health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider, Texas Health is committed to improving the health of the people they serve and promoting community wellness. That emphasis makes this Turkey Trot sponsorship a natural fit.

“It’s fun to see individuals and even families kick off the holiday by getting up early and moving their bodies,” said Barclay Berdan, CEO of Texas Health. “The Turkey Trot is a long-standing tradition on this day of thanks, and Texas Health is thankful to be a part of it.”

Trot Details

Turkey Trot kicks off at 8 a.m., with the 1k Gobbler Trot. The 8k race starts at 8:15 a.m., with the 5k run beginning at 8:30 a.m. All proceeds from Turkey Trot registration fees support the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth, with programs designed to benefit the overall well-being of individuals residing in Tarrant, Johnson and Hood counties.

To learn more about the Fort Worth Turkey Trot or to register as a participant, visit www.fwtrot.org or follow the race on Facebook @FWTROT.

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth

The YMCA of Metropolitan Fort Worth is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs, services and relationships that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. The organization seeks to transform lives by ensuring that everyone has an opportunity to grow and thrive, regardless of age, income or background. Established in 1890, when Fort Worth was just a frontier town, the YMCA now directly serves Tarrant, Johnson and Hood counties and impacts more than 100,000 residents each year, through 10 dedicated facilities, more than 50 program locations and numerous programs and services across the region. The YMCA is focused on strategic priorities in youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. Programs and services are available at YMCA locations in Bedford, Benbrook, Fort Worth, Granbury and Joshua. Facilities include community centers as well as a sports complex and a 360-acre camp along the banks of the Trinity River. For more information, visit YMCAFW.org.

About Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. With a service area that consists of 16 counties and more than 7 million people, the system is committed to providing quality, coordinated care through its Texas Health Physicians Group and 29 hospital locations under the banners of Texas Health Presbyterian, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley. Texas Health access points and services, ranging from acute-care hospitals and trauma centers to outpatient facilities and home health and preventive services, provide the full continuum of care for all stages of life. The system has more than 4,100 licensed hospital beds, 6,400 physicians with active staff privileges and more than 29,000 employees. For more information about Texas Health, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.