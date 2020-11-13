Arlington Life Shelter names executive director

The board of directors of the Arlington Life Shelter has selected Stephanie Melchert as the group’s next executive director, following a search that began this summer and concluded last month.



Melchert, an Iowa State graduate who most recently served as the executive director of the Cooke County United Way, brings more than 20 years of non-profit management experience to her new role at the Arlington Life Shelter, including stints in senior leadership roles at Victory Therapy Center, Easter Seals North Texas, Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, and Helping Restore Ability.



Melchert assumes the top position as the shelter heads into the first winter of operations in the midst of the pandemic and the recent opening of a new $5 million facility.

Brad Jay, president of the board of directors, said that Melchert joins the shelter at a critical moment in the organization’s history.



“Her background in fundraising, combined with her executive leadership skills, will be vital to our success as we look to the future and the endless possibilities to positively impact our community for years to come,” Jay said. “We believe that her leadership will prove an asset to our mission and to the Arlington community, and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”



The Arlington Life Shelter was established in 1987 as a church-based, volunteer-managed operation providing overnight shelter for the homeless.

Since that time, the organization has served more than 25,000 children and adults, and has also expanded to provide daytime programming, homeless prevention resources, and comprehensive rehabilitation services.

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there 👋

It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.