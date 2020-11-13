69.4 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, November 12, 2020
Nonprofit Arlington Life Shelter names executive director
Nonprofit

Arlington Life Shelter names executive director

By FWBP Staff
Stephanie Melchert

Other News

Nonprofit

Arlington Life Shelter names executive director

FWBP Staff -
The board of directors of the Arlington Life Shelter has selected Stephanie Melchert as the group’s next executive director, following a search...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: The voting is over. To debate any more is nuts.

Robert Francis -
America has voted. It’s over. It’s decided. Put on your grown-up britches. Face the music. It was close, I admit that. But...
Read more
CCBP

Suprize your holiday guests with Cheetos recipes

FWBP Staff -
Looking for a little holiday cheer – or Cheetos? Just in time for the holidays, Chester Cheetah is looking...
Read more
News

New Fort Worth charity combines football, singing and television personalities

FWBP Staff -
A new Fort Worth charity – The Big Good – brings together Grammy Award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges,...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

The board of directors of the Arlington Life Shelter has selected Stephanie Melchert as the group’s next executive director, following a search that began this summer and concluded last month.

Melchert, an Iowa State graduate who most recently served as the executive director of the Cooke County United Way, brings more than 20 years of non-profit management experience to her new role at the Arlington Life Shelter, including stints in senior leadership roles at Victory Therapy Center, Easter Seals North Texas, Girls Inc. of Tarrant County, and Helping Restore Ability.

Melchert assumes the top position as the shelter heads into the first winter of operations in the midst of the pandemic and the recent opening of a new $5 million facility.
Brad Jay, president of the board of directors, said that Melchert joins the shelter at a critical moment in the organization’s history.

“Her background in fundraising, combined with her executive leadership skills, will be vital to our success as we look to the future and the endless possibilities to positively impact our community for years to come,” Jay said. “We believe that her leadership will prove an asset to our mission and to the Arlington community, and we couldn’t be happier to have her on board.”

The Arlington Life Shelter was established in 1987 as a church-based, volunteer-managed operation providing overnight shelter for the homeless.
Since that time, the organization has served more than 25,000 children and adults, and has also expanded to provide daytime programming, homeless prevention resources, and comprehensive rehabilitation services.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleRobert Francis: The voting is over. To debate any more is nuts.

Latest News

News

New Fort Worth charity combines football, singing and television personalities

FWBP Staff -
A new Fort Worth charity – The Big Good – brings together Grammy Award-winning recording artist Leon Bridges,...
Read more
Nonprofit

Greater Fort Worth Builders Association helps Navy Veteran and civil servant

FWBP Staff -
Greater Fort Worth Builders Association (GFWBA) joined forces with Cowtown Warriors to...
Read more
Nonprofit

United Way announces new AmeriCorps VISTA team members

FWBP Staff -
Five AmeriCorps VISTA members have joined the United Way of Tarrant County team to help address social issues identified in the organization’s...
Read more
Entertainment

FWOpera and Food Bank partner for outdoor performance, food distribution and donations

FWBP Staff -
The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) and Fort Worth Opera (FWO) have forged a unique partnership that aims to both feed and...
Read more
Nonprofit

Lena Pope celebrating 90 years

FWBP Staff -
2020 marks the 90th year of Lena Pope’s efforts in improving the lives of Tarrant County children, and to commemorate the milestone, the Fort...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101