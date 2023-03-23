Back In Bloom: Texas Blossoms gala set for April 15

Fort Worth-based nonprofit Texas Blossoms will hold its 2023 Back In Bloom Gala on Saturday, April 15, at Texas Wesleyan University.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the university’s Nick and Lou Martin University Center. All proceeds benefit Texas Blossoms, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to planting and nurturing blossoming trees across the Lone Star State. The gala is presented by EarthX.

Texas Blossoms plants trees primarily in community spaces and underserved areas, and frequently collaborates with local organizations such as libraries and schools.

“Texas Blossoms helps beautify Fort Worth by bringing green and flowering trees to the city,” Manya Shorr, director of the Fort Worth Public Library, said in a news release. “I am honored to partner with Texas Blossoms to bring this beauty to our library locations and I am appreciative of the hard work of the volunteers and community donations towards this effort. I am looking forward to the day when all libraries have trees.”

It costs nearly $100 to purchase a tree, according to Texas Blossoms, but the costs don’t end there.

“We remain committed to nurturing our trees well after they’re in the ground,” said Angela Goodwin, board president of Texas Blossoms. “We’ve already planted nearly 1,600 trees and we water every one of them regularly. Depending on the temperature outside, this is done about every one-to-two weeks. In the summer we sometimes need to do so every five days. It costs about $750 to water all our trees per watering route, so you can see how these costs add up quickly. We couldn’t protect our trees and serve the community like we do without the support of our generous donors.”

General admission tickets for the gala are $50 with the option to make an additional donation. Complimentary valet service will be provided for every guest. Tickets can be purchased online. Gala sponsorships also are available online or by contacting Angela Goodwin at 817-913-0502 (AngelaTexasBlossoms@gmail.com).

About Texas Blossoms: Texas Blossoms raises funds, organizes volunteers, and coordinates with local community members to plant and maintain beautiful blossoming trees throughout Texas in order to foster community, increase local economic development, create spaces for pollinators to thrive, and decrease the prevalence of “heat islands” in underserved areas. Texas Blossoms has planted over 1,600 trees in parks, around schools and public libraries, and along roadways in underserved communities by mobilizing corporate sponsors and community volunteers. Visit texasbossoms.org to learn more.