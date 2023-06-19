Ballet Concerto presents four-day Summer Dance Concert

Ballet Concerto’s Summer Dance Concert returns to the lawn at The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth for a four-day-run this weekend.

This year’s presentation marks the 41st year of the event, which offers free lawn seating as well as paid reserved seating. Performances will begin at 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

This year’s event features three ballets at each performance as national and international choreographers and professional dancers from ballet companies across the country bring their combined skill and talent to the stage at Clearfork

Spanish dance master and guest choreographer Luis Montero will restage his Andalusian Suite, which made its world premiere at the Ballet Concerto’s Summer Dance Concert in 1997.

Also in the lineup will be Irish Suite, with choreography by Dennis Spaight and restaged by Associate Artistic Director Webster Dean; and Dream On with choreography by Elise Lavallee, Ballet Concerto teacher and choreographer.

The Summer Dance Concert has been a perennial favorite in Fort Worth since its introduction in 1983, drawing large audiences for every performance. The event was first presented at Trinity Park, then moved to the lawn at the Kimbell Art Museum. It then relocated to Clearfork, first at Heart of the Ranch, and then to its current location at The Shops of Clearfork, 5188 Monahans Ave.

Besides the ballet performances, the event includes a nightly silent auction and a 50/50 raffle to benefit Ballet Concerto.

Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs and picnic baskets but pre-ordered dinners will also be available from several Shops at Clearfork restaurants.

Reserved tables for eight are available for $500 and tables for four can be purchased for $280. Cocktail table for two are available for $140 and individual seats are $75 each. Sponsorships range from $1,500 to $25,000.

For reservations, visit www.balletconcerto.com or call 817-763-5087.

Ballet Concerto is under the direction of founder and artistic director Margo Dean, who founded the nonprofit dance company in 1969. A ballet stalwart in Fort Worth, she founded the Margo Dean School of Ballet more than 60 years ago.

Dean, an accomplished professional dancer and choreographer, founded the Fort Worth Ballet Association – now Texas Ballet Theatre – and served as its artistic/executive director during its first year.

The Summer Dance Concert has been presented every year since 1983 except during the pandemic in 2020.