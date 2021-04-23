Baseball grants offered by Rangers and others

Rangers Foundation, Globe Life and Bally Sports Southwest 2021 grant program Globe Life, Bally Sports Southwest and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation have once again partnered to provide grants to baseball and softball programs across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico and Arkansas.

While the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation supports many initiatives, the Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program is designed to grow youth baseball and softball programs throughout the Rangers’ five-state territory.

Applications are due by Tuesday, June 30, 2021, at 6 p.m.

Grants can be used for equipment, construction projects, field renovations, or other projects that help further the baseball and softball initiatives in that community.

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to complete the grant application proposal describing how their youth baseball or softball program can benefit from funding. Winners are selected based on need and the ability of the proposal to improve baseball and softball programs in their local areas.

In 2020, Globe Life and the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation awarded 12 organizations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Arkansas grants to support their baseball and softball programs, totaling $60,000. Since its inception in 2012, the Grant Program has donated almost $700,000 to more than 90 organizations in 60 different communities.

Bally Sports Southwest helps to promote the Grant Program throughout the Rangers’ entire television territory.

As part of the naming rights partnership with the Rangers, Globe Life has made a substantial commitment to support youth baseball and softball programs in the Rangers’ five-state territory by joining the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation in the grant program.

For more information on how to apply for the Globe Life Baseball and Softball Grant Program, please visit www.texasrangers.com/grants