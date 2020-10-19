63.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 19, 2020
Nonprofit Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County receives grant
Nonprofit

Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County receives grant

By FWBP Staff
person in red sweater holding babys hand
Photo by Hannah Busing on Unsplash

Other News

News

Trump rips Fauci, mocks Biden as campaign hits homestretch

AP News -
By JILL COLVIN, WILL WEISSERT and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — President Donald Trump came out...
Read more
Banking

IPOs include security firm with North Texas operations

AP News -
Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next weekNEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for...
Read more
Nonprofit

Alcon Foundation and Trinity Habitat build home for the Sapp family

FWBP Staff -
The Alcon Foundation, in partnership with Trinity Habitat for Humanity, built a home for Audra Sapp and her children, Hayven and Titan,...
Read more
Real Estate

D.R. Horton acquires Corpus Christi homebuilder

FWBP Staff -
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), on Oct. 19 announced the acquisition of Braselton Homes, the largest homebuilder in Corpus Christi. The homebuilding assets acquired include...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

As part of Bank of America’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to advancing economic, social, and racial equity, the company has announced a $920,000 investment in North Texas youth in low-to moderate-income communities.

The awarded $305,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tarrant, Collin, and Dallas counties. It is investing $100,000 in Big Thought for its Dallas City of Learning program, and the remaining $515,000 will go to 24 North Texas nonprofits to promote workforce development and advance economic mobility, Bank of America said in a news release.

“Bank of America is dedicated to supporting the teammates, clients and communities where we live and work,” said Mike Pavell, Fort Worth market president for Bank of America. “It’s important we support our nonprofit partners who are helping youth across the metroplex overcome and persevere, especially in these trying times. We will continue to promote social progress through our work with Boys & Girls Clubs and Big Thought to drive improvements in our community.”

Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County will utilize the $100,000 grant to invest in technology upgrades for club locations to enrich students’ lives as they navigate hybrid and virtual learning. Additionally, the funding will support programs that advance workforce and community development for kids, including a college attainment program, the news release said.
Seventy-four percent of Boys & Girls Club Tarrant County members will be first-generation high school graduates and college attendees. The Club has dedicated staff members committed to mentoring kids to help them achieve their high school diplomas and access higher education. 

“Especially in the midst of uncertainty, our Club kids need access to workforce development resources that position them to enter an increasingly competitive labor market and excel in all future endeavors,” Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County said. “Bank of America’s investment in our Club allows us to connect our members to financial literacy programs and real-life work experiences that change the trajectory of their lives and lays the foundation for lasting community advancement.” 
In Collin County, Boys & Girls Club of Collin County will fund its Academic Success program with a $55,000 grant from Bank of America.

The program includes several sub-programs that serve as a launching pad to propel Collin County youth toward academic achievement, financial security, and affordable college opportunities. As the largest child-serving organization in Collin County, excluding school districts, BGCCC works to connect youth with successful entrepreneurs and role models who can introduce students to projects, job fairs, and internships, the news release said.

“Our nonprofit partners are vital in ensuring the next generation of North Texas leaders are empowered and have education and job opportunities,” said Jennifer Chandler, Dallas market president for Bank of America. “These investments in organizations like Boys & Girls Club and Big Thought are important demonstrations of how Bank of America is working to advance a more equitable DFW economy by helping to remove longstanding barriers and create greater access to future economic opportunities.”
www.bankofamerica.com

Previous article2020 Watch: Debate a chance for Trump to generate momentum
Next articleTX Whiskey releases Sherry, Tawny Port products

Latest News

Nonprofit

Alcon Foundation and Trinity Habitat build home for the Sapp family

FWBP Staff -
The Alcon Foundation, in partnership with Trinity Habitat for Humanity, built a home for Audra Sapp and her children, Hayven and Titan,...
Read more
Nonprofit

Mary and Carl Ice of Westlake Named Outstanding Philanthropists

FWBP Staff -
The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will host the 35th annual celebration “The Stars of Texas,” for Dallas’...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: The Road to Recovery: Strengthening Our Community Post COVID-19

FWBP Staff -
Rose Bradshaw Anthropologist Margaret Mead was asked, “What was the first sign that civilization exists:...
Read more
Health Care

College entrepreneurs donate 27,000 face masks to local nonprofits and small businesses

FWBP Staff -
Frog Mask, a supply-chain company founded by Kinh Pham, a TCU sophomore and Fort Worth native, recently donated...
Read more
Nonprofit

SafeHaven releases first annual fatality report

FWBP Staff -
SafeHaven of Tarrant County has released a local, comprehensive report,  compiled by several collaborating organizations, that sheds light on the number of...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101