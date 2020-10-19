Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County receives grant

As part of Bank of America’s $1 billion, four-year commitment to advancing economic, social, and racial equity, the company has announced a $920,000 investment in North Texas youth in low-to moderate-income communities.

The awarded $305,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs in Tarrant, Collin, and Dallas counties. It is investing $100,000 in Big Thought for its Dallas City of Learning program, and the remaining $515,000 will go to 24 North Texas nonprofits to promote workforce development and advance economic mobility, Bank of America said in a news release.

“Bank of America is dedicated to supporting the teammates, clients and communities where we live and work,” said Mike Pavell, Fort Worth market president for Bank of America. “It’s important we support our nonprofit partners who are helping youth across the metroplex overcome and persevere, especially in these trying times. We will continue to promote social progress through our work with Boys & Girls Clubs and Big Thought to drive improvements in our community.”

Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County will utilize the $100,000 grant to invest in technology upgrades for club locations to enrich students’ lives as they navigate hybrid and virtual learning. Additionally, the funding will support programs that advance workforce and community development for kids, including a college attainment program, the news release said.

Seventy-four percent of Boys & Girls Club Tarrant County members will be first-generation high school graduates and college attendees. The Club has dedicated staff members committed to mentoring kids to help them achieve their high school diplomas and access higher education.

“Especially in the midst of uncertainty, our Club kids need access to workforce development resources that position them to enter an increasingly competitive labor market and excel in all future endeavors,” Daphne Barlow Stigliano, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Club of Tarrant County said. “Bank of America’s investment in our Club allows us to connect our members to financial literacy programs and real-life work experiences that change the trajectory of their lives and lays the foundation for lasting community advancement.”

In Collin County, Boys & Girls Club of Collin County will fund its Academic Success program with a $55,000 grant from Bank of America.

The program includes several sub-programs that serve as a launching pad to propel Collin County youth toward academic achievement, financial security, and affordable college opportunities. As the largest child-serving organization in Collin County, excluding school districts, BGCCC works to connect youth with successful entrepreneurs and role models who can introduce students to projects, job fairs, and internships, the news release said.

“Our nonprofit partners are vital in ensuring the next generation of North Texas leaders are empowered and have education and job opportunities,” said Jennifer Chandler, Dallas market president for Bank of America. “These investments in organizations like Boys & Girls Club and Big Thought are important demonstrations of how Bank of America is working to advance a more equitable DFW economy by helping to remove longstanding barriers and create greater access to future economic opportunities.”

www.bankofamerica.com