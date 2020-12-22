Camp Bowie District announces five new board members

Camp Bowie District has appointed five new board members to the Camp Bowie District Board of Directors, as well as the full slate of officers and board members for 2021. Joining the board of directors are Chris Holbert, C.B. Team, Luke Syres, Kelly Smith and Bo Trainor.

“All five of our new board members exemplify the pride of stewardship in our organization and bring talent, knowledge and energy to Camp Bowie District. We are incredibly fortunate to have them by our side as we strengthen the uniqueness of Camp Bowie Boulevard,” Wade G. Chappell, executive director of Camp Bowie District said in a news release.

In addition, the organization has moved forward with the nomination of Mark Harris as the new chairman of the board of directors. Harris, who joined the Camp Bowie District board in 2015, succeeds Mark Phillips, who served on the board for seven years, and three years as chairman.

The passing of the chairmanship was celebrated by the board of directors gifting Mark Phillips a luxury belt buckle, for his hard work and dedication over the past few years.

Holbert is a lifelong Fort Worthian who grew up on the bricks of Camp Bowie Boulevard. He is a graduate of Arlington Heights High School and TCU. He holds a law degree from the University of Tulsa Law School and now currently practices commercial transactional law at Axiom Law.

He has most recently served as Ridglea Hills Neighborhood Association Board President, as well as the Chairman of the Ridglea Area Neighborhood Alliance. He is also newly appointed to the Fort Worth Library Advisory Board as vice-chairman by Councilman Brian Byrd, as well as the Z-Boaz Park Advisor Committee. He lives in the Ridglea area with his wife Christa, and their two children.

Team is a fifth generation and lifelong Fort Worth resident. He graduated from The University of Texas at Austin. He has worked in real estate at Ellis & Tinsley Inc. as an associate since 2006, and was named Partner and Principal in 2013.

Team has been appointed to various City of Fort Worth boards such as the Development Advisory Committee and District 3 Appointee serving as its chairman. Currently, he serves on the city’s Aviation Advisory Committee.

For his leadership contributions, Team was awarded the REALTOR Spirit Award by The Greater Fort Worth Association of Realtors and is a former Forty Under Forty Honoree by the Fort Worth Business Press. He lives in Fort Worth with his wife, Lauren, and their two children.

Syres is a California native who moved with his wife and two kids to Fort Worth in 2011. His interests include architecture, photography, drawing, playing music, and a self-taught skill capacity for web development. He comes from an entrepreneurial family.

Syres’ career initiatives include launching a mortgage company, marketing for a design/build luxury home remodeling businesses and serving the IT and online marketing demands of a large, local North Texas real estate company.

In 2016, he helped launch LEAGUE Real Estate where he is co-owner and creative director of Marketing and Technology. In 2018, LEAGUE moved into the original westside schoolhouse off Pershing. Syres and his family live just blocks from the Camp Bowie bricks.

Smith is also a native to Fort Worth, and a restauranteur. Her parents founded the local Tommy’s Hamburger restaurants in 1983. She received her B.S in education from Texas Wesleyan University in 1990, where she played on the tennis team. She went on to teach junior high in the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD for three years.

Smith came back to the restaurant business full-time after receiving her master of liberal arts degree from Texas Christian University in 2001. Kelly has served on the President’s Advisory Council at Texas Wesleyan University and as board president of AIDS Outreach Center. Smith currently owns and operates the three locations of Tommy’s Hamburgers with her wife, Holly Edwards.

Trainor is from Winona, Minnesota, and moved to Texas as a child. With a background in civil engineering, Trainor now works at Peloton Land Solutions after previously working for several other small engineering firms. He has researched over 500 different sites in the metroplex, throughout Texas and the surrounding states, and served as the co-chair on the Tarrant County Advisory Committee.

He also currently serves as the Tarrant County Sponsorship Committee Chair, serves on the North Hi-Mount Neighborhood Development & Zoning Committee, and serves on the City of Fort Worth’s Development Advisory Committee- which is a two-year appointment from the City Manager’s office. Trainor lives with his husband in their 1926 California Bungalow in the North Hi-Mount area.

Harris has served on the board of directors for Camp Bowie District for five years now. He founded Fort Worth company 8 Feet Development, a commercial real estate development company that preserves, repurposes, and leases older buildings. An affiliate of James R. Harris Partners, the company specializes in adding value for its investors by saving and repurposing classic but underutilized buildings.

Harris is active in industry affairs, he is currently a Certified Commercial Investment Member candidate and a member of the Urban Land Institute, the International Council of Shopping Centers, and the Society of Commercial Realtors of Fort Worth. In the community, he serves on Camp Fire USA’s Outdoors Development Programing Board and on the First Presbyterian Church’s Fort Worth Property Committee.