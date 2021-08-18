Camp Fire Announces new VP of Youth Development

Camp Fire First Texas has hired Jazmine Lewis as the Council’s new vice president of youth development, responsible for overseeing Camp Fire First Texas after school programs, school-based summer day camps and the Teens in Action program.

Prior to joining Camp Fire, Lewis served as chief program officer and interim chief executive officer at Trinity River Mission in Dallas where she built and oversaw the implementation of multiple programs designed to improve youth involvement in the community, self-awareness and school completion.

She has concentrated the past 14 years of her career in youth development working with diverse populations of at-promise children, youth, and young adults from ages 0-21.

Her vast experience also encompasses partner and community relationship building, after school, literacy development as well as creating, growing and guiding programs, Camp Fire said in a news release.

As vice president, it is important to Jazmine to give back and make an impactful change in the community she resides while building a sense of community among parents, students, and community partners. Most importantly she is making it her mission, that through exposure, experience, and education, the next generation of leaders will have equitable options to help them pursue their wildest dreams.

Lewis holds a bachelor of arts in English from Grambling State University and is completing a master’s degree in Urban Affairs and Public Policy from the University of Texas at Arlington. She also carries multiple certifications including Nonprofit Management from University of Texas at Arlington; Mindfulness Educator Practitioner from Mindful Schools California; Mental Health First Aid from the National Council for Behavioral Health and is a Trained Program Facilitator in Curriculum Based Support Groups from Rainbow Days.

She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Incorporated, Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity for Women, Leadership ISD, B.R.I.D.G.E. (Black Resourceful Innovators Developing Generations of Excellence) Fort Worth , National AfterSchool Association and is an AmeriCorps Alum.