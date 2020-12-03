45.1 F
Fort Worth
Thursday, December 3, 2020
Nonprofit Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO
Nonprofit

Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

By FWBP Staff
Lauren Love Richard

Other News

Commerical

Dallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

FWBP Staff -
Dallas’ Klyde Warren Park announced a $10 million gift will fund construction on a next-generation, interactive “super fountain.” The fountain is funded by a $10...
Read more
Nonprofit

Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

FWBP Staff -
Camp Fire First Texas has selected Lauren Richard to become the next president/CEO of the organization Oct. 12. She will succeed Ann Sheets, who...
Read more
Government

Gov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he’s considering placing law enforcement for central Austin under state control

Patrick Svitek -
In his latest move in a political fight against Austin over police funding, Gov. Greg Abbott says he is considering a proposal to put...
Read more
Health Care

MedStar and Texas Health Resources to donate ambulance and supplies to Fort Worth Sister City Toluca, Mexico

Paul Harral -
Toluca, Mexico, capital of the State of Mexico, is the center of a rapidly growing urban area and the fifth-largest city in Mexico, home...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Camp Fire First Texas has selected Lauren Richard to become the next president/CEO of the organization Oct. 12. She will succeed Ann Sheets, who announced her retirement in January 2020.

The transition had originally planned for a June transition but the timeline had to be adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheets will work with Richard through the transition as had been originally planned.

Richard is currently the executive director of Project Transformation in Dallas. She has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit industry focused on children, youth and families.

“Lauren not only has the ideal mix of attributes, skills and qualifications to lead our organization, she also sees great opportunities for Camp Fire to emerge from the challenges of COVID stronger than ever. Plus, Lauren is a kind, smart professional that clearly cares about others,” said Jake Yarbrough, Camp Fire Board Chair and search task force committee member.

“I am excited that Lauren Richard will be the next President/CEO for Camp Fire First Texas. Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will take this organization forward! She has the background, temperament, and commitment to tackle the challenges of leading a multi-faceted organization like Camp Fire,” said Sheets.

Richard is a native Texan and a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas. She received her BA in Psychology from Southern Methodist University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Loyola Marymount University.

Richard started her nonprofit career at Educational First Steps in Dallas where she served as director of education.
She spent five years in the corporate arena working with school districts and state departments of education in the area of educational technology before becoming director of therapeutic services at Momentous Institute.

“Lauren led her organization through the initial phase of the COVID crisis and took significant steps to ensure they are in a better financial position than when she began the role. This spoke volumes to the skills and creativity she brings Camp Fire to help us thrive in the current climate and beyond,” Yarbrough said.

“I have very big shoes to fill! I am so grateful to Ann Sheets for her willingness to help with my transition and for her decades of service to this great organization,” Richard said.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleGov. Greg Abbott tells supporters he’s considering placing law enforcement for central Austin under state control
Next articleDallas park to get $10M iconic fountain

Latest News

Nonprofit

Alto partners with Toys for Tots as ‘On Demand’ Santa returns

FWBP Staff -
Alto announces partnership With Toys For Tots, return of on-demand Santa Alto, a Dallas-based rideshare and delivery company, has announced it will partner with national...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash

AP News -
By ERIN HURD of NerdWalletIf you're looking to give to charity this holiday season but don't want to dip into your bank account, donating...
Read more
Education

Literacy Accord of the city, the Fort Worth ISD and Read Fort Worth formalized

FWBP Staff -
Read Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth have reaffirmed their commitment to assuring that FWISD PK-3rd grade students continue...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: Tarrant County United Way Collaborates with City, County to Administer CARES Act Funding

FWBP Staff -
James Powell The business of supporting nonprofits and the community was proceeding as usual at the beginning of March. In my role as chairman...
Read more
Banking

Bank of America announces $2.65 million jobs initiative for Texas Black and Hispanic-Latino students

FWBP Staff -
Bank of America announced a new multimillion dollar jobs initiative Nov. 19 to help students of color complete the education and training necessary to...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101