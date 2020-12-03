Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

Camp Fire First Texas has selected Lauren Richard to become the next president/CEO of the organization Oct. 12. She will succeed Ann Sheets, who announced her retirement in January 2020.

The transition had originally planned for a June transition but the timeline had to be adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sheets will work with Richard through the transition as had been originally planned.

Richard is currently the executive director of Project Transformation in Dallas. She has 15 years of experience in the nonprofit industry focused on children, youth and families.

“Lauren not only has the ideal mix of attributes, skills and qualifications to lead our organization, she also sees great opportunities for Camp Fire to emerge from the challenges of COVID stronger than ever. Plus, Lauren is a kind, smart professional that clearly cares about others,” said Jake Yarbrough, Camp Fire Board Chair and search task force committee member.

“I am excited that Lauren Richard will be the next President/CEO for Camp Fire First Texas. Lauren brings a wealth of knowledge and perspective that will take this organization forward! She has the background, temperament, and commitment to tackle the challenges of leading a multi-faceted organization like Camp Fire,” said Sheets.

Richard is a native Texan and a graduate of Highland Park High School in Dallas. She received her BA in Psychology from Southern Methodist University before moving to Los Angeles to pursue her master’s degree in counseling psychology at Loyola Marymount University.

Richard started her nonprofit career at Educational First Steps in Dallas where she served as director of education.

She spent five years in the corporate arena working with school districts and state departments of education in the area of educational technology before becoming director of therapeutic services at Momentous Institute.

“Lauren led her organization through the initial phase of the COVID crisis and took significant steps to ensure they are in a better financial position than when she began the role. This spoke volumes to the skills and creativity she brings Camp Fire to help us thrive in the current climate and beyond,” Yarbrough said.

“I have very big shoes to fill! I am so grateful to Ann Sheets for her willingness to help with my transition and for her decades of service to this great organization,” Richard said.

Please leave this field empty Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you. Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox. We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.