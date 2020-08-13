Catholic Charities schedules 2020 Virtual Gala Aug. 29

Catholic Charities of Fort Worth says that no one has been unaffected by the current pandemic, and that includes the organization and the thousands of families we are helping move out of poverty.

Yet, despite these times of uncertainty, CCFW’s commitment to our friends, family and neighbors has never wavered – and that is something to celebrate – in a 2020 Virtual Gala Aug. 29, recognizing 110 years of ending poverty, honor the families who have been assisted and have some fun along the way.

The event will stream live for free on the Catholic Charities Facebook page 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29.

https://www.facebook.com/catholiccharitiesFW/\

Check the organization’s Gala page for details on how to purchase an exclusive Party-in-Place packages and to bid on one-of-a-kind auction items beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19.

https://one.bidpal.net/catholiccharitiesfwgala2020/welcome

Tickets are free, but you may make reservations here:

https://one.bidpal.net/catholiccharitiesfwgala2020/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary)

– FWBP Staff