Catholic Charities to celebrate Refugee Day

Catholic Charities celebrates North Texas Refugee Day Saturday June 20
Every year, thousands of refugees from all over the world resettle in the DFW area with the help of Catholic Charities of Dallas, Catholic Charities of Fort Worth, International Rescue Committee in Dallas, Refugee Services of Texas, and World Relief of north Texas.
Since 1975, refugees have been rebuilding their lives and contributing to our cities in many ways, Catholic Charities of Fort Worth said in a news release.
Resettlement agencies will honor and celebrate their strength and perseverance on World Refugee Day on a Zoom Virtual Meeting to connect across the Metroplex from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Zoom presentations include a cooking demonstration, musical performances, language lessons and a celebration of 2020 high school graduates who started their lives in America as refugees, and other exciting activities.
To connect:
https://rescue.zoom.us/j/93510019930?pwd=MGhCVWhTb29PTGZzNmRvbHFCZ3NLZz09