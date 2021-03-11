CHILDREN AT RISK names managing director of North Texas office

CHILDREN AT RISK, a leader in research and advocacy for Texas children, has appointed certified fundraising executive Paula K. Parrish as the managing director of North Texas.

“We are very excited to have Paula join our team because she has 25 years of experience in professional fund raising, and brings a higher level of expertise to our work,” said Bob Sanborn, president and CEO of CHILDREN AT RISK. “Her vast connections will allow us to expand our advocacy work in North Texas, while strengthening community partnerships in Dallas, Fort Worth, Denton, Southlake and Colleyville.”

Parrish has served nonprofits in faith-based institutions, secondary schools, health care, the arts and higher education. She spent five years in Atlanta running a Capital Campaign for Devereux Georgia, a treatment facility for abused and abandoned children. Later, she served four years in San Antonio at Our Lady of the Lake University.

“I’ve been privileged to experience raising funds for a variety of nonprofits, and making them stronger versions of themselves. Serving disadvantaged and vulnerable children is the most rewarding,” Parrish said. “Together with awesome board members, we have raised more than $100 million through the years.”

Parrish is a member of Leadership Fort Worth.

CHILDREN AT RISK is a research and advocacy nonprofit founded in Houston in 1989, when a group of children’s advocates met to discuss the lack of data on the status of children in the absence of strong public policy support. In the last 30 years, CHILDREN AT RISK has grown to become a statewide organization.