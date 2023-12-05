Commentary: Charitable giving is good. Make sure your gift has maximum impact

As a longtime nonprofit leader, I’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of our community in supporting key causes. During that time, I’ve also learned how donors can get the biggest impact out of their charitable giving.

This time of year, many of us are moved to make a difference by supporting a local charitable organization. There may be a favorite agency you know and love, or perhaps you are looking for a nonprofit with a mission that touches your heart. Whatever the case and whatever the size or type of donation, there are a few ways to ensure you are making the greatest impact.

First, it may require a little homework to find an organization that meets your values, delivers on its mission, and exercises good financial stewardship. Tools such as Candid.com and Charity Navigator will allow you to understand more about a charity. GuideStar Charity Check will confirm an organization’s eligibility to receive grants and tax-deductible contributions. And, if you are interested in donor advised funds, the Community Foundation of North Texas helps educate and support potential donors.

To make the most of your charitable giving, it’s also important to ask yourself: Am I giving the most useful kind of gift? That applies to both cash and other donations. Often, organizations share a wish list of funding priorities or critically needed items on their website or social media. Helping meet those specific needs can make a big difference.

- FWBP Digital Partners -

If you believe in an organization’s mission and feel strongly about its work in the community, an unrestricted financial gift has an amazing, unique power because it gives nonprofit leaders the ability to move forward with innovative ideas. An unrestricted donation demonstrates that you trust an organization to direct your gift as it sees fit to serve the strongest need. That type of transformative donation can be the difference between a scarcity and an abundance mentality.

In 2022, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County received a substantial unrestricted donation that allowed us to launch a bold innovative initiative designed to improve Club members’ meal experiences, enhance our workforce development efforts, and support our overall mission. The result is the Blue Door Kitchen, a state-of-the-art, commercial kitchen opened in 2023 at our Nicholas and Louella Martin Branch in Fort Worth. The kitchen produces nutritious, hot meals and snacks – from scratch– for 3,500 young people at nine clubs each day at tremendous cost savings, which will impact how we serve the community for decades to come. Without the initial unrestricted gift, our ability to launch Blue Door Kitchen would have remained aspirational.

Finally, there is the planned gift. Legacy giving happens when someone makes it clear – in a will or in writing to family members – that they wish to make a major gift to a charitable organization beyond their lifetime gift planning. It is a beautiful way to support your favorite charity after you are gone. However you choose to give of your time, talent and treasure, know that it is deeply appreciated and is helping to make North Texas a better place to live. Even a small donation can lead to big changes. Thank you!

Daphne Barlow Stigliano is CEO and President, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County.