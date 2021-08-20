Friday, August 20, 2021
Como Preservation Council awarded $12,000 from FHLB Dallas, Texas Bank Financial

Representatives from Texas Bank Financial and the Historic Como Preservation Council at a recent $12,000 ceremonial check presentation of Partnership Grant Program funds. (Photo: Business Wire)

Texas Bank Financial and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $12,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to the Historic Como Preservation Council.

Estrus Tucker, president of the Historic Como Preservation Council, said the grant will help in offsetting costs to expand.

“The funds will have a very positive impact on our organization in particular, and the Lake Como community in general,” Tucker said. “This investment will strengthen our operational capacities and position the Historic Como Preservation Council to be more responsive to emerging partnership opportunities that can serve as important catalysts in revitalization.”

The organization, which operates with volunteers, will use the grant for seed funding toward securing and sustaining its first paid staff as it pursues its mission of revitalizing the Lake Como neighborhood, an African-American community on the west side of Fort Worth.

Named after Como, Italy, the neighborhood began as a resort in 1889 to draw in locals and tourists, according to Internet reports about its history. After a few years, financial turmoil arose, and in 1893 much of the land and homes were sold for less than their original value.

Over the years, organizations such as the Historic Como Preservation Council have stepped in to advocate for funding and positive changes.

Texas Bank Financial Chairman of the Board Mark Riebe said the grant is the result of a great partnership between the banks.

“We are pleased to join with FHLB Dallas to offer the PGP to a deserving nonprofit in our community,” Riebe said. “We are excited to see what the future holds for the Historic Como neighborhood.”

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

