Molson Coors Beverage Company donates 375,000 meals to Tarrant Area Food Bank

Global beverage company Molson Coors has announced a donation of 375,000 meals to Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth as part of its community giving program providing food and supplies to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time.

The program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets. In total, Molson Coors will donate nearly 3 million meals.

“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” Brewery Vice President James Crawford said in a news release.

“As we continue to see the staggering results of food insecurity during the pandemic, Tarrant Area Food Bank is so thankful for corporate donations from our community,” said Tarrant Area Food Bank CEO and President Julie Butner.

“This generous $75,000 gift from Molson Coors will assist us in our continued efforts to employ contract labor in lieu of volunteers, assemble emergency food boxes, and purchase much needed and difficult to source ready-to-eat food. We are proud to provide over 1 million weekly meals for families, seniors and others in need as COVID-19 spikes in Tarrant County and across our 13-county service area,” Butner said.

Tarrant Area Food Bank reports that its distribution of healthy food has increased 43 percent since last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company said in the announcement that the company is continuing to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” said Crawford. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”