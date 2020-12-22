64.5 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Search
Nonprofit Molson Coors Beverage Company donates 375,000 meals to Tarrant Area Food Bank
Nonprofit

Molson Coors Beverage Company donates 375,000 meals to Tarrant Area Food Bank

By Robert Francis
Molson Coors Fort Worth Brewery courtesy photo

Other News

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

Global beverage company  Molson Coors has announced a donation of 375,000 meals to Tarrant Area Food Bank in Fort Worth as part of its community giving program providing food and supplies to help fight hunger during this unprecedented time.

The program will support food pantries facing increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 hometown and brewery-based markets. In total, Molson Coors will donate nearly 3 million meals.

“As the number of people impacted by COVID-19 continues to grow, food insecurity has become a community crisis and food banks are seeing unprecedented demand. We’re committed to meeting the needs in the communities where we work and live,” Brewery Vice President James Crawford said in a news release.

“As we continue to see the staggering results of food insecurity during the pandemic, Tarrant Area Food Bank is so thankful for corporate donations from our community,” said Tarrant Area Food Bank CEO and President Julie Butner.

“This generous $75,000 gift from Molson Coors will assist us in our continued efforts to employ contract labor in lieu of volunteers, assemble emergency food boxes, and purchase much needed and difficult to source ready-to-eat food. We are proud to provide over 1 million weekly meals for families, seniors and others in need as COVID-19 spikes in Tarrant County and across our 13-county service area,” Butner said.
Tarrant Area Food Bank reports that its distribution of healthy food has increased 43 percent since last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company said in the announcement that the company is continuing to make an impact in a meaningful and relevant way, helping those hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic by donating canned water, producing hand sanitizer, and providing relief funds supporting those in the bar and restaurant industry.

“This program is a direct reflection of our commitment to improve our neighborhoods and invest in initiatives that build resilient communities,” said Crawford. “The work being done on a local level is especially important, and we’ll continue to find more ways to give back and make a positive impact.”

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleFort Worth recognized for Minority Business Enterprise support
Next articleLambert putting stamp on Fort Worth culinary landmarks

Latest News

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101