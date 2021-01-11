Cumulus DFW stations raise $1,743,857 for local charities in 2020

Cumulus Media says that its Metroplex radio station group raised a total of $1,743,857 for area charities during 2020. In addition, Cumulus DFW supported signature community events with other groups to help raise additional millions in charitable donations, the group said in a news release.

CUMULUS MEDIA owns and operates six radio stations serving DFW, including: 99.5 The Wolf/KPLX-FM; WBAP-AM NewsTalk 820; Sportsradio 1310 AM/96.7 FM The Ticket; Hot 93.3/KLIF-FM; New Country 96.3/KSCS-FM; KLIF 570 AM.

Among the many local nonprofit organizations that benefited from successful Cumulus DFW radio station promotions, radiothons, events and fund drives in 2020 are: Tarrant Area Food Bank

North Texas Food Bank

Community Partners of DFW

Cook Children’s Medical Center/Children’s Miracle Network

Austin Street Center

Denton State Supported Living Center

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Arts Academy of DFW

Charles E. Nash Elementary School of Fort Worth

Special Olympics Texas

The Senior Source – At Last Boarding



Cornerstone Clothes Closet Key community events in 2020 for Cumulus DFW included:

KTCK The Ticket’s Normathon with host Norm Hitzges and Donovan Lewis, who were on-air for 14 consecutive hours and raised $733,000 for the Austin Street Center for the homeless.

KTCK The Ticket raised $66,500 for The Senior Source through Jub Jam IX, held on Aug. 21, 2020.

KTCK The Ticket raised $122,000 for At Last Boarding through Donnie’s DFW Domino Classic on Sept. 4-5, 2020.

KTCK The Ticket’s two-week Drop Your Pants 7 drive in September 2020 raised $106,000 for Cornerstone Clothes Closet.

KSCS and KPLX’s Country for the Kids Radiothon on Dec. 3-4, 2020, raised $443,757 for Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.

KLIF auto show host Ed Wallace and the 32nd Annual KLIF’s Kids Toy Drive raised $46,600 from local new car dealers for toys for inner city school children, many of whom live in shelters.

WBAP’s Christmas is for Caring Radiothon drove over $225,000 in donations benefiting the Denton State Supported Living Center.

KSCS’s Frontline Food Run gave listeners the opportunity to help those front line medical personnel risking their lives every day throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, providing lunch for hospital staff and feeding more than 1,800 DFW frontline heroes.

Cumulus DFW also raised funds to help meet the increased needs of local food banks through Cumulus Media’s Feeding America Emergency Radiothon, which raised more than $500,000 nationwide for Feeding America. KSCS ranked amongst the top 3 in contributors and conversion rates (station delivering people who were more likely to donate).

Cumulus DFW was the radio media partner for September’s North Texas Giving Day, which raised more than $58.8 million, benefiting over 3,200 North Texas non-profit organizations.

Cumulus was the radio media partner for North Texas Giving Tuesday NOW, which raised more than $20.7 million for COVID-19 relief efforts and raising an additional $21.8 million for North Texas non-profits.

“Our Cumulus DFW staff has always understood our need to serve the community, but especially in 2020 with the pandemic, we saw just how generous our audience is and how committed our staff is to not let down the charities that have come to depend on us,” Dan Bennett, Regional Vice President, CUMULUS MEDIA-DFW/Houston.

“In a year that presented many challenges to our country, radio brought people together to help meet our communities’ most urgent needs in an unprecedented, powerful and healing way. We are grateful to our listeners and advertisers for their incredible support and partnership in 2020,” Bennett said.

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media and entertainment company delivering content to more than a quarter billion people every month, the company said. It 416 owned-and-operated stations in 86 markets.