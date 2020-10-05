70.5 F
Fort Worth
Monday, October 5, 2020
- Advertisements -
Nonprofit Expanco celebrates 40 years and reveals new brand
Nonprofit

Expanco celebrates 40 years and reveals new brand

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Business

Longtime Granbury Chamber of Commerce president & CEO to retire

FWBP Staff -
Granbury Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Scott will retire Dec. 31 after 15 years with the Granbury chamber and more...
Read more
Nonprofit

Expanco celebrates 40 years and reveals new brand

FWBP Staff -
Expanco Inc. has announced its change to Amplify. For 40 years, the Fort Worth nonprofit has created opportunities for adults with disabilities...
Read more
Health Care

What we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis

AP News -
The White House is striking a sunny note about President Donald Trump's condition, with doctors volunteering that the president could be discharged...
Read more
Technology

Fort Worth among cities in Facebook voting project

FWBP Staff -
Today is the last day to register to vote in Texas. On the same day, 50 murals are in...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Expanco Inc. has announced its change to Amplify. For 40 years, the Fort Worth nonprofit has created opportunities for adults with disabilities through secure document destruction, packaging and fulfillment.

The purpose behind the change was to better align the services with the business community  and others, Amplify said in a news release.

The organization has placed more than 500 workers in community jobs.

With the help of Glint Advertising and the agency’s proprietary brandskeyp process, the non-profit has launched the new name and brand identity.

“It’s difficult to trust an outside group with such a significant change. After meeting with multiple agencies and learning about their approaches to branding, it became clear that Glint would be the best choice to give our trust,” said Amplify Vice President Dena Walts.

The brand evaluation took all of the emotional decision-making out of the process and clarified the mission, vision, values and business approach, a news release said.

“Amplify has an exciting history and provides a unique approach to providing adults with disabilities opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said Glint Vice President Ryan Noel. “We wanted their brand, website, and other assets to reflect their clients’ excitement while convincing customers that their talents are as strong as their competitors. While nothing will compare to touring their facility and meeting their team one-on-one, our goal was to provide a small taste of how organized, focused, and fun Amplify is.”

Amplify is open for business and welcomes the opportunity to help businesses with assembly, fulfillment, packaging and secure document destruction service needs, the news release said.

www.AmplifyFW.org

Previous articleWhat we know, and what we don’t, about Trump’s diagnosis
Next articleLongtime Granbury Chamber of Commerce president & CEO to retire
- Advertisements -
- Advertisements -

Latest News

Education

Child Care associates re-opens 20 early education campuses

FWBP Staff -
Child Care Associates (CCA) reopened all 20 of its early education centers Oct. 5, offering low-income families quality...
Read more
Human Resources

Hope Farm dedicates vocational center

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth’s HOPE Farm dedicated a new vocational center Sept. 29, launching a program to bring economic and career opportunities to fatherless...
Read more
Banking

Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank team up to help woman-owned and minority-owned small businesses

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers and Comerica Bank are teaming up to help woman-owned or minority-owned small businesses in the...
Read more
Education

Fort Worth police partner with MHMR and The Morris Foundation on mental health

FWBP Staff -
The Fort Worth Police Department, with funding from The Morris Foundation and support by My Health My Resources (MHMR), will assure that...
Read more
Government

Boys & Girls Clubs Of Greater Tarrant County use club sites to register voters

FWBP Staff -
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County, in honor of National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, 2020, will be using...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101