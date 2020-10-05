Expanco celebrates 40 years and reveals new brand

Expanco Inc. has announced its change to Amplify. For 40 years, the Fort Worth nonprofit has created opportunities for adults with disabilities through secure document destruction, packaging and fulfillment.

The purpose behind the change was to better align the services with the business community and others, Amplify said in a news release.

The organization has placed more than 500 workers in community jobs.

With the help of Glint Advertising and the agency’s proprietary brandskeyp process, the non-profit has launched the new name and brand identity.

“It’s difficult to trust an outside group with such a significant change. After meeting with multiple agencies and learning about their approaches to branding, it became clear that Glint would be the best choice to give our trust,” said Amplify Vice President Dena Walts.

The brand evaluation took all of the emotional decision-making out of the process and clarified the mission, vision, values and business approach, a news release said.

“Amplify has an exciting history and provides a unique approach to providing adults with disabilities opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have,” said Glint Vice President Ryan Noel. “We wanted their brand, website, and other assets to reflect their clients’ excitement while convincing customers that their talents are as strong as their competitors. While nothing will compare to touring their facility and meeting their team one-on-one, our goal was to provide a small taste of how organized, focused, and fun Amplify is.”

Amplify is open for business and welcomes the opportunity to help businesses with assembly, fulfillment, packaging and secure document destruction service needs, the news release said.

www.AmplifyFW.org