Facebook donates $150,000 to United Way of Tarrant County COVID-19 fund





United Way of Tarrant County announced May 18 that Facebook has donated $150,000 to its Emergency Relief Fund. The funds will be used to provide evening and weekend meals to area students and their families during the COVID-19 crisis.



“We are so thankful for this generous and important donation by Facebook to help students and their families,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “Area school districts have masterfully responded to the urgent nutritional needs of students and their families, but there is a need for evening and weekend meals especially for the whole family.



“This investment by Facebook allows us to supplement those efforts while ensuring a more complete nutritional outlook for students and their families as we continue to respond to the needs created by the coronavirus pandemic,” King said.



“We appreciate the opportunity to assist United Way of Tarrant County in preventing our local students and their families from going to bed hungry,” said Matt Sexton, Community Development Regional Manager for Facebook.



“We are so lucky to call Fort Worth home since 2015, and the great work being done by partners like United Way is exactly why Facebook has invested more than $1 million in grants and donations in Tarrant County for small business recovery, educational technology tools, personal protective equipment and food security since this pandemic began,” Sexton said.



Since mid-March, United Way of Tarrant County has invested more than $1 million in the community for COVID-19 relief from the organization’s Emergency Relief Fund and through federal and state grants administered by United Way of Tarrant County’s Area Agency on Aging.

Total community investment from the Emergency Relief Fund to-date is $670,000, and the Area Agency on Aging has invested more than $417,000 in meals for senior citizens.

For more information or to donate, please visit: www.unitedwaytarrant.org/coronavirus

– FWBP Staff

