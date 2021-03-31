Facebook Fort Worth announces community grants

The Facebook Fort Worth Data Center announced March 25 that 16 local nonprofits and schools will receive Facebook Community Action Grants.

The Facebook Community Action Grants program was created to address needs in Tarrant County by putting the power of technology to use for community benefit, connecting people online or off and improving STEM education, Facebook said in a news release.

“These outstanding local nonprofits and schools make our community a better place, and we are proud to support their important work,” Facebook said in the news release.

Both Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price and Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley praised the announcement.

“I am proud to congratulate the excellent organizations chosen to receive Facebook’s Community Action Grants this year. Our technology toolbox grows every year, and it is organizations like these that keep our community and kids prepared for the future,” Price said.

“Facebook is committed to providing resources benefitting Tarrant County. Through their Community Action Grants, these innovative programs will provide much needed support to the citizens of our community,” Whitley said.

The recipients:

Artes de la Rosa Cultural Center for the Arts at the Rose Marine Theater

$15,000

This grant will support after-school, cultural STEAM initiatives, the purchase of technology for stage lighting, and film hardware and software for students.

Camp Fire First Texas

$10,000

This grant will support STEM academic enrichment in Camp Fire’s day-camp summer programs at Westcliff Elementary and Diamond Hill Station for 120 students.

Community Storehouse

$16,638

This grant will fund a dedicated makerspace and provide low-income students with the opportunity to get hands-on experiences in exploring STEM subjects. It will fund tools, supplies and technology.

Diamond Hill North Side Youth Association

$10,000

This grant will support STEM Sports which provides a turnkey K-8 curriculum that uses sports as the real-life application to drive STEM-based, hands-on learning in classrooms, after-school programs and virtual camps. STEM Sports kits integrate the Engineering Design Process within the curriculum.

Fort Worth Cradle to Career (Tarrant To & Through Partnership)

$25,000

This grant will be used to expand their technology and data platform, internship and job shadow program, and training to ensure Fort Worth Independent School District students have the skills they need to succeed in today’s workforce.

Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc.

$14,000

This grant will be used to support the Abierto Small Business Hybrid Incubator, Fort Worth’s first bilingual incubator that will offer a combination of business development services, community partnerships and critical business advisory services that will support entrepreneurs and their businesses.

The Fort Worth Public Library Foundation

$15,000

This grant will be used to create 23 workforce kits which will include a Chromebook, a laptop case, a hotspot device with Wi-Fi and information on jobs and resume building.

Fort Worth SPARC

$28,750

This grant will support CAMP SPARC 2021 and impact 1,000 people directly, including teachers, families and 190 students in grades 3-6, through FOSS Science Kits, instructional materials for delivery to student homes, and teacher training.

Foundation for the Young Women’s Leadership Academy of Fort Worth

$10,000

This grant will support bookwidget subscriptions to help students work through problem-solving activities in small groups without risking loss of data due to bandwidth. The grant will also purchase an interactive whiteboard with 4K and touchscreen abilities, making possible collaborative graphic design work both in the classroom and virtually.

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County

$10,000

This grant will support programming to help develop girls’ enthusiasm for STEM skills and career pathways.

Hope Center 4 Autism

$6,200

This grant will fund a computer lab on-site for therapy clients and students enrolled in their on-site classroom who are specializing in educating individuals with autism, learning differences and behavioral challenges.

Lancaster District Historic Inc.

$3,560

This grant will support community involvement with virtual tours to learn and promote the history of Fort Worth.

Maroon 9 Sickle Cell Community Enrichment Organization

$10,000

The grant will support the Summer 2021 Juvenile Prevention & Intervention Initiative to improve STEM, fine arts and media arts, and life skills education for middle school and high school youth at-risk of gang and crime activity.

Resources Inspiring Success and Empowering

$15,000

This grant will support in-person (HER) Code one-week camps in Fort Worth, Arlington and Denton.

The Welman Project

$5,370

This grant will support the creation of a makerspace and computer workstation to support teachers across the Fort Worth area.

YMCA of Fort Worth

$16,000

This grant will support an Intergenerational Technology Room and program to connect teens with seniors to help them become more technology literate. Teens will also have access to this technology to connect virtually through gaming.