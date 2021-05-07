Facebook live program on how racism affects Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders

The rise of violent attacks on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders in America since the COVID-19 pandemic began has ignited intense discussions about a silent form of racism that has long persisted in America.

Fort Worth medical and education experts will discuss this issue during the next FWMD LIVE chat presented by TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine.

Participants include School of Medicine faculty member Amy Faith Ho, M.D., assistant professor; TCU School of Interdisciplinary Studies Professor Scott Kurashige, Ph.D., and Myong Chong, advisory board member Tarrant County Asian Chamber of Commerce.

The Facebook Live Chat is scheduled for 1 p.m. C.S.T. on Monday, May 10, on the medical school’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/fwmdschool/live_videos