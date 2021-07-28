Join the Faith and Community COVID-19 Help Available: Reaching The Underserved; A Collaborative Effort Virtual Forum Wednesday, July 28, 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. Central Time.

The forum is hosted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region 6 Office of the Regional Director.

This virtual event brings together faith leaders, community organizations, government and the public across five states to include Arkansas, New Mexico, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas. During this meeting, you will hear from HHS and HUD regional leaders about available COVID-19 resources and programs. Faith and community leaders will share their successful community outreach efforts during the pandemic.

Topics and Speakers:

HHS COVID-19 updates, Julia L. Lothrop, HHS Acting Regional Director, Office of the Regional Director, Region VI & CAPT Mehran Massoudi, Ph.D., MPH, Regional Health Administrator, Region VI HUD/HHS joint-agency effort on vaccine access to vulnerable populations, Leslie Bradley, HUD Deputy Regional Administrator, Southwest Region VI Health Insurance Marketplace Special Enrollment Period, Melissa Scarborough, CMS Dallas Health Insurance Marketplace Outreach Lead

COVID-19 Prevention/Vaccine Confidence, Gaye Humphrey, CMS Dallas COVID-19 Outreach Lead Behavioral Health Trends and Resources, LCDR Traci M. Murray, PhD, MPH, RN, NHDP-BC, CPH Baseball, BBQ, and Block Parties to Beat Back COVID-19 in Black and Brown Communities, Pastor K.P. Tatum, New Mount Rose Missionary Baptist Church of Fort Worth, Chief Officer for the God Squad of Fort Worth Faith and Community Mental Health Awareness Programs including Substance Misuse In The Midst of A Pandemic, Elder Karl Berry, Founder and CEO of Community Care Resource Council

Registration required:

https://bit.ly/FaithCommunityCOVID19