Gala benefiting Autism Treatment Center set for Sept. 21

The 37th annual Voices of Autism Gala benefiting the Autism Treatment Center will be held Sept. 21 at River Ranch Stockyards in Fort Worth. Honorary co-chairs for the event are Sheila Johnson, Carter Johnson and Josie Martin, representing three generations of Fort Worth’s legendary Amon Carter family.

The event is hosted by Roundup for Autism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises money for the Autism Treatment Center’s daily operations and assists with expansion of services to improve the quality of life for people with autism. The gala is presented by Winch Ranch, a Montgomery, Texas-based cow-calf operation owned and operated by Thérèse and Luther Winch.

The Autism Treatment Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves children and adults with autism in Fort Worth, Dallas and San Antonio. Roundup for Autism was founded by farm and ranch real estate agent Bobby Norris, who hosted the nonprofit’s inaugural fundraising event at his Burleson ranch after finding autism-specific services for his daughter at the Autism Treatment Center. Norris’ support has since grown to include several major fundraising events throughout the year.

“When we were looking for services for Audra, there just wasn’t much available,” Norris said. “When we found the Autism Treatment Center, we not only found hope, but a reason to make a difference.”

Longtime civic leader and philanthropist Sheila Johnson said serving as honorary co-chair for the gala “is a tremendous honor, especially alongside my daughter and granddaughter. “Over the years I have witnessed Bobby’s commitment to supporting the Autism Treatment Center of Texas and know his efforts have helped countless families. I’m thrilled to have the next generation of my family work with me to raise awareness for such a great cause.”

More information is available on the Roundup for Autism website.