GM Financial collects food for TAFB

GM_Financial_food_drive_photo Sept. 10 – courtesy photo

GM Financial sponsored an event on Sept. 10 to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. About 3,125 pounds of food was collected.

The GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington organized the event because as parents of students in the Fort Worth and Arlington ISDs, they were worried about children who are dependent on school meals but going without because schools are closed due to the pandemic.