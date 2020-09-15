86.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 15, 2020
Nonprofit GM Financial collects food for TAFB
NonprofitTransportation

GM Financial collects food for TAFB

By FWBP Staff
GM Financial food drive on Sept. 10. courtesy photo

Other News

Banking

GM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive

FWBP Staff -
GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington are organizing a company food drive to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/
GM_Financial_food_drive_photo Sept. 10 – courtesy photo

 GM Financial sponsored an event on Sept. 10 to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. About 3,125 pounds of food was collected.
The GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington organized the event because as parents of students in the Fort Worth and Arlington ISDs, they were worried about children who are dependent on school meals but going without because schools are closed due to the pandemic.

Previous article$25 million gift for TCU and UNTHSC School of Medicine
Next articleLawsuit: ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sexually solicited minors
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Culture

Chick-fil-A: No longer seeking lease at San Antonio airport

AP News -
By ACACIA CORONADO Report for America/Associated PressAUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Chick-fil-A said Monday that it no longer plans to open a restaurant...
Read more
Business

American Airlines holding off decision to cut some flights

AP News -
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines confirmed Monday it is holding off on its decision to cut flights to Stillwater, Oklahoma,...
Read more
Transportation

BNSF names Farmer as Ice successor in 2021

FWBP Staff -
BNSF on Sept. 14 announced that Executive Vice President Operations, Kathryn M. Farmer, will become President and Chief Executive Officer on Jan....
Read more
Transportation

First beams for North Tarrant Express 35W project to be placed

FWBP Staff -
On Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 the first beams will be placed on the North Tarrant Express 35W Segment 3C project on I-35W...
Read more
Banking

GM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive

FWBP Staff -
GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington are organizing a company food drive to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101