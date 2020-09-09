59.3 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Banking GM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive
BankingNonprofit

GM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive

By FWBP Staff

Other News

Government

Don Boren and Wanda Conlin recognized for commitment to East Fort Worth planning

FWBP Staff -
Two longtime and vocal supporters of East Fort Worth will be honored this month...
Read more
Business

Second round of business grants underway

FWBP Staff -
Applications for the second round of Preserve the Fort business grants to help local businesses who have been hit hard by the...
Read more
Education

Computer glitches disrupt classes as schools return online

AP News -
By JUAN LOZANO, ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and REBECCA BOONE Associated Press HOUSTON (AP) — Students across the U.S. ran...
Read more
Government

Texas mayors – including Fort Worth’s mayor – warn pandemic’s effects on city budgets will linger for years

Texas Tribune -
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington are organizing a company food drive to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The drive is to help make sure children are not food insecure because of school closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a news release.

GM Financial logo


GM Financial employees with children attending Arlington and Fort Worth ISD schools expressed concern that local students dependent on school meals may not be getting adequate nutrition, and helped organize the drive as a result. The drive will also be open for GM Arlington Assembly employees to participate as well.

The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of GM Financial Arlington Operations Center II, 4000 Embarcadero Drive, Arlington.
GM Financial employs approximately 3,300 team members in its three Arlington operations centers, and around 1,000 employees at its corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Worth where it is the largest employer, the company said.

The food drive will be contact-less, using PPE and distancing precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Employees with donations will be asked to place their non-perishable food in the trunks or back of their vehicles and enter designated drive-through lanes, where company volunteers will remove the food, sort it, and put it in GM Financial’s branded “Secret Sauce” food-delivery truck for delivery to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.

General Motors Financial Company Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth.
www.gmfinancial.com

Previous articleStocks bounce back on Wall Street as tech bloodletting subsides
Next articleFort Worth Museum will stream a moment of silence on Sept. 11
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nonprofit

Goodwill Fort Worth to host virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25

FWBP Staff -
 Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth says that it will go on the road with the nonprofit’s first-ever virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25.The event...
Read more
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers Wives raise $20K to kick start new empowerHER chapter

FWBP Staff -
empowerHER, a nonprofit organization serving girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mothers, announced it has successfully opened...
Read more
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation honored 10 different nonprofit organizations with a total of $100,000 in grants during the #TogetherWe Give Concert...
Read more
Nonprofit

COVID-19 Survey Results: Shedding light on the impact on Texas communities

FWBP Staff -
A statewide survey, conducted by United Ways of Texas in cooperation with local United Ways including United Way of Tarrant County, found...
Read more
Nonprofit

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

FWBP Staff -
Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101