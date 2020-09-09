GM Financial employees host Sept. 10 food drive

GM Financial employees in Fort Worth and Arlington are organizing a company food drive to gather non-perishable items for the Tarrant Area Food Bank. The drive is to help make sure children are not food insecure because of school closings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said in a news release.

GM Financial employees with children attending Arlington and Fort Worth ISD schools expressed concern that local students dependent on school meals may not be getting adequate nutrition, and helped organize the drive as a result. The drive will also be open for GM Arlington Assembly employees to participate as well.

The event will take place Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of GM Financial Arlington Operations Center II, 4000 Embarcadero Drive, Arlington.

GM Financial employs approximately 3,300 team members in its three Arlington operations centers, and around 1,000 employees at its corporate headquarters in downtown Fort Worth where it is the largest employer, the company said.



The food drive will be contact-less, using PPE and distancing precautions to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Employees with donations will be asked to place their non-perishable food in the trunks or back of their vehicles and enter designated drive-through lanes, where company volunteers will remove the food, sort it, and put it in GM Financial’s branded “Secret Sauce” food-delivery truck for delivery to the Tarrant Area Food Bank.



General Motors Financial Company Inc. is the wholly-owned captive finance subsidiary of General Motors Company and is headquartered in Fort Worth.

