79.2 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
Nonprofit Goodwill Fort Worth to host virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25
Nonprofit

Goodwill Fort Worth to host virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25

By FWBP Staff
photo of blue and black road bike
Photo by Ramadan Morina on Unsplash

Other News

Culture

2020 40 Under 40 Shay Dial Johnson

Paul Harral -
SHAY DIAL JOHNSON, 38 VICE PRESIDENT OF COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT, GOODWILL INDUSTRIES OF FORT WORTH Shay Dial...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/


 Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth says that it will go on the road with the nonprofit’s first-ever virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25.
The event will raise funds to support Goodwill’s mission of providing jobs and job training, and to break the cycle of poverty through the power of work. Participants can register to ride 10, 25 or even 50 miles, virtually, anytime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 25.

“Ride indoors or outdoors, as part of a team, or solo,” said David Cox, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth. “No matter how you ride, you’ll help people with disabilities, the homeless, at-risk youth, our veterans and the formerly incarcerated break the cycle of poverty and overcome barriers through the Power of Work!”

Early bird registration ($30-$40) is open now and runs through Sept. 4. Regular registration ($30-$40) continues until Sept. 24 and late registration ($35-$45) ends Oct. 25.  Those who register before Sept. 4 will also be entered to win an annual membership to Fort Worth Bike Sharing.

All participants will receive a goody bag of swag including a shirt (choose T-shirt or Dri Fit), a water bottle, race bib, a commemorative wrist band, completion certificate, an Edgar’s Bath Goods Bath Bomb and a 50% off coupon to shop at any Goodwill Fort Worth location.

The virtual bike ride benefits the mission of the Goodwill – to empower people with disabilities, disadvantages and other barriers to employment so they may achieve maximum independence.

All proceeds go to support workforce development services, providing jobs and job training for the homeless, at-risk youth, veterans, the formerly incarcerated and the people with disabilities.

To register, visit www.GoodwillFortWorth.org/Bike
For more information on Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth, please visit www.goodwillfortworth.org

Previous articleDon Boren and Wanda Conlin recognized for commitment to East Fort Worth planning
Next articleBaby boom at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nonprofit

Texas Rangers Wives raise $20K to kick start new empowerHER chapter

FWBP Staff -
empowerHER, a nonprofit organization serving girls and young women who have experienced the loss of their mothers, announced it has successfully opened...
Read more
Nonprofit

Texas Rangers baseball foundation donates $100,000 to nonprofit organizations

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation honored 10 different nonprofit organizations with a total of $100,000 in grants during the #TogetherWe Give Concert...
Read more
Nonprofit

COVID-19 Survey Results: Shedding light on the impact on Texas communities

FWBP Staff -
A statewide survey, conducted by United Ways of Texas in cooperation with local United Ways including United Way of Tarrant County, found...
Read more
Nonprofit

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

FWBP Staff -
Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a...
Read more
Nonprofit

Presbyterian Night Shelter receives $750K to add capacity

FWBP Staff -
In partnership with Texas Capital Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has provided a...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101