Goodwill Fort Worth to host virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25



Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth says that it will go on the road with the nonprofit’s first-ever virtual bike ride Oct. 9-25.

The event will raise funds to support Goodwill’s mission of providing jobs and job training, and to break the cycle of poverty through the power of work. Participants can register to ride 10, 25 or even 50 miles, virtually, anytime between Oct. 9 and Oct. 25.

“Ride indoors or outdoors, as part of a team, or solo,” said David Cox, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth. “No matter how you ride, you’ll help people with disabilities, the homeless, at-risk youth, our veterans and the formerly incarcerated break the cycle of poverty and overcome barriers through the Power of Work!”

Early bird registration ($30-$40) is open now and runs through Sept. 4. Regular registration ($30-$40) continues until Sept. 24 and late registration ($35-$45) ends Oct. 25. Those who register before Sept. 4 will also be entered to win an annual membership to Fort Worth Bike Sharing.



All participants will receive a goody bag of swag including a shirt (choose T-shirt or Dri Fit), a water bottle, race bib, a commemorative wrist band, completion certificate, an Edgar’s Bath Goods Bath Bomb and a 50% off coupon to shop at any Goodwill Fort Worth location.



The virtual bike ride benefits the mission of the Goodwill – to empower people with disabilities, disadvantages and other barriers to employment so they may achieve maximum independence.

All proceeds go to support workforce development services, providing jobs and job training for the homeless, at-risk youth, veterans, the formerly incarcerated and the people with disabilities.



To register, visit www.GoodwillFortWorth.org/Bike

For more information on Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth, please visit www.goodwillfortworth.org

