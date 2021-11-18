Goodwill NCT promotes Williams to Senior Director, Workforce Development

Goodwill North Central Texas announced Nov. 18 that Renaldo Williams has been promoted to Senior Director, Workforce Development for the nonprofit.

In his new position, Williams will oversee the daily management and operations of Goodwill’s North Texas Institute for Career Development as well as workforce development programs including VetWorthy, E-Squared and the Opportunity Accelerator. Williams will oversee departmental budgeting and manage 40 staff members to ensure all goals and performance standards are met for these mission services.

“Renaldo is a dynamic leader who has grown not only our staff, but also our programs,” said Romney Guy, Vice President of Workforce Development for Goodwill North Central Texas. “His leadership has helped increase our ability to serve clients and we are so excited to see where this next chapter takes him and our programs.”

Williams most recently served Goodwill North Central Texas as Director, Workforce Development, and previously as Supervisor, Career Centers. He also previously served Goodwill Industries of Dallas as Manager of the GoodGuides Mentor Program. A native of New Orleans, La., Williams earned a B.A. in Sociology from the University of New Orleans in 1993. In 2015, he earned a M.B.A. from Ashford University. He also serves as a board member of Winfree Academy Charter Schools and as a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters.