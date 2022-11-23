Greatest Gift Catalog Ever: 15 years of community impact

Fifteen years ago, sifting through an onslaught of holiday sales catalogs that flooded my mailbox, I had a crazy idea. What if someone created a catalog that featured the amazing nonprofit organizations in this community? It could showcase important work being done, and offer ways for people to help.

Would nonprofits competing for charitable dollars agree to work together? Would anyone support such an effort? It turns out, the answer was a resounding yes. Community leaders, local businesses, and media partners have all gotten and stayed on board to launch and sustain The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever – a unique holiday catalog that features some of the most well-run nonprofits in Tarrant County.

This year, we’re showcasing 24 organizations, from recognizable names like Meals on Wheels, Ronald McDonald House, Fort Worth Zoo, and Boys & Girls Club, to lesser known charities like The Welman Project, Academy 4, Camp John Marc and Wings of Hope Equitherapy.

Participating organizations are selected by a board of community leaders, and 100% of every donation goes directly to the nonprofits involved. Thanks to our generous partners, the catalog also offers more than $250,000 in matching funds to help every donation go further.

Since 2007, The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever has served 50 charities and has become a powerful engine for philanthropy and awareness – with an estimated charitable impact of more than $20 million. But I take little credit for that success. It is a true reflection of the amazing work our nonprofits are doing and the generosity of our community.

The 2022 catalog once again offers a variety of alternative gift ideas to support our Tarrant County neighbors. You can help a chronically ill child go to summer camp, fund specialized care for patients in hospice, provide a classroom shopping spree to a hard-working teacher, or pay for counseling sessions for a veteran in recovery. The list goes on. There is even has an “I want it all” option for generous donors who wish to support every one of the amazing organizations featured – and that has happened, more times than I can count.

We all know the last few years have been difficult for charitable organizations that depend on us to fulfill their mission. Every day, they’re working to make this a stronger, better place to live. Learn how you can make a difference at www.tggce.org. It is so much fun to help. I promise, your gift will put a smile on more than one face this holiday season.

Elliot Goldman is a business owner, author and community volunteer who started his career in public service, working in the White House in the Office of the Vice President of the United States and then as a campaign aide and staff assistant in the United States Senate. Today, Goldman is CEO of GL2 Partners, managing partner of Liberty Holdings, The Carmel Towel Company, and Fortress Bags, and a partner in Lily Pad Properties. He founded The Greatest Gift Catalog Ever, a holiday catalog for Tarrant County area nonprofits, in 2007 and continues to serve as lead volunteer.