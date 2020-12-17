Hand sanitizer, face masks to be distributed on Saturday

Hand sanitizer? Face masks? Yep, two products that have been in demand in this unprecedented year. On Saturday, Dec. 19, Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth Inc. and Elements Direct, a wholesale supply company, will offer a free bottle of hand sanitizer and a 50-count box of 3-ply face masks.

The hand sanitizer (1-gallon, 16 oz or 8oz) and face masks will be available at 1 per car on Saturday, Dec. 19 from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. at a drive through event at Tarrant County Resource Connection.

“We want to spread cheer, not germs, and help keep our neighbors safe,” said Gary Wilson, Chief Executive Procurement Officer & Chairman for Elements Direct. “We’re proud to be able to offer these free personal protective items to those who may not be able to afford them this holiday season.”

Santa and the Grinch will be onsite at the event at Tarrant County Resource Connection to greet families during the event. Participants are asked to remain in their vehicle at all times.

In partnership with Goodwill Industries of Fort Worth, individuals may also pick up these free items at five area Goodwill retail stores beginning at 9 a.m., while supplies last. (Two Fort Worth locations – 6908 Camp Bowie Blvd. and 6297 Granbury Road; as well as Watauga – 7201 Rufe Snow Dr.; Arlington – 1100 W. Arkansas Lane; and Hurst – 825 W. Pipeline Road.)

Tarrant County Resource Connection is located at 2300 Circle Drive, (Parking Lot E) Fort Worth 76119. Elements Direct was founded in 2016 as a wholesale supplier of raw materials to a variety of different industries. When COVID-19 emerged in early 2020, the company used years of expertise and connections in the procurement industry to meet the rising demands for personal protection equipment. Elements Direct partnered with a large, FDA-approved, Texas based bio-chem company capable to produce high quality hand sanitizer, and went to work securing face masks, as well as other high-quality PPE gear. Learn more at www.elementsdirect.net