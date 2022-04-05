Have brushes, will paint: first 2022 Cowtown Brush Up set for April 9

Continuing a tradition that began more than three decades ago, volunteers will be out in force with paint brushes and tools for Trinity Habitat for Humanity’s Cowtown Brush Up on Saturday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The twice-a-year event (the second in 2022 is Oct. 8) provides assistance for Fort Worth residents who are elderly, homebound, or otherwise unable to dress up the exterior of their homes with a fresh coat of paint, or perform exterior rehab projects such as replacing siding or trim.

“It is a project that not only contributes to the beauty of our city, but brings together volunteers to achieve a common goal,” said Lydia Traina, senior director of development and public relations for Trinity Habitat for Humanity.

Teams consist of 20 members and all participants must be at least 12 years old. Ladders, water and lunch/snacks are each team’s responsibility. Those who want to help but don’t have enough members for a team can be teamed with others.

Cowtown Brush Up began in 1991 when 33 homes in low-income neighborhoods were given a fresh coat of paint. The event generated a ripple effect as entire communities discovered a renewed sense of pride, Traina said.

As a result, she said, residents began to improve properties on their own. In 2009, Trinity Habitat For Humanity partnered with the city of Fort Worth to manage the volunteer teams. In 2011, Trinity Habitat took over full management of the program, qualifying eligible families as well as prepping and priming participating homes.

Traina said a total of 3,094 homes have been painted through Cowtown Brush Up since the program was launched.

To qualify, Fort Worth residents must own and live in their home, and their income must be below 60% of the area’s median income. For more information and to apply, contact Madison Williams at 817-926-9219 ext. 112, or Madison.Williams@TrinityHabitat.org.

Traina said the annual goal is between 80 and 100 homes. There are 80 on the schedule for Saturday’s event.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the program worked on fewer homes and had less volunteers in 2020 and 2021.

“We are grateful to be back in full force in 2022 as the need continues within our city,” Traina said.

Along with the painting and repairs, Traina said Cowtown Brush Up is a good project to bring folks together, especially at a time when that seems needed more than ever.

“Cowtown Brush Up is a great opportunity for groups to come together on a joint project,” Traina said. “Students ages 12 and up can also participate in this community event. Many business, faith and civic groups join us annually.”

Anyone interested in putting together a last-minute team of 20 or more, or getting a jump on the fall project, should contact Jacquelyn Wall at Jacquelyn.Wall@TrinityHabitat.org or 817-926-9219 ext. 132 for this weekend or Traina for the fall at Lydia.Traina@TrinityHabitat.org. Traina said sponsors are needed for the fall event.