HOPE Farm announces long-term partnership with Presidio Petroleum

HOPE Farm, a nonprofit leadership program for at-risk boys, has announced a long-term relationship with Fort Worth oil and gas company Presidio Petroleum. Presidio is committing to support the organization’s mission through multi-year financial giving, volunteer hours, and cause-amplification through their networks and channels.

HOPE Farm has served fatherless boys ages 5-18 and their mothers or caretakers in the southside of Fort Worth since 1990, working to eradicate the cycle and effects of fatherlessness by cultivating at-risk boys into tomorrow’s leaders. The local impact of the non-profit’s long-term leadership development program is what drew the attention of Presidio Petroleum leadership.

“HOPE Farm is really making a difference, both at the individual family level, as well as across our community, ” Chris Hammack, co-CEO of Presidio, said in the announcement. “We hope our partnership will help amplify HOPE Farm’s awareness throughout Fort Worth and expand the organization’s reach, capabilities, and impact for years to come.”

The partnership came to fruition after Presidio’s leadership decided to focus their attention on supporting the Fort Worth community post COVID-19. After being introduced to HOPE Farm by close friends, the Presidio team felt it was a perfect match.

“Children deserve access to role models, education, and a safe place to go, and we are here to support HOPE Farm’s mission to do exactly that,” said Will Ulrich, co-CEO of Presidio. “Their values and mission align with ours, and it means a lot to us that we can make a difference here at home.”

Presidio has pledged $50,000 in annual financial support, 1,500 employee volunteer hours at HOPE Farm’s campus and community events each year, working with HOPE Farm’s new Slone Vocational Center, as well as ongoing cause and organizational awareness through employee and community education.

“Corporate partners like Presidio are a blessing to local nonprofits like HOPE Farm,” said Sacher Dawson, Executive Director of HOPE Farm. “Will and Chris immediately understood our goals and our needs, and their support and partnership will go a long way in elevating our impact on the lives of at-risk boys in the Fort Worth community and beyond.”