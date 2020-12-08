49.2 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Search
Nonprofit HOPE Farm receives 5-year, $50,000 donation from Reliant
Nonprofit

HOPE Farm receives 5-year, $50,000 donation from Reliant

By FWBP Staff
Shamar Peoples holds his high school graduation diploma next to his grandmother, who accredits HOPE Farm for their support in his success. (Photo: Business Wire)

Other News

FW People

Callie Jo Williams

FWBP Staff -
With a bachelor’s degree in strategic communication from TCU and experience working at a Fort Worth-based advertising agency, Williams develops and executes marketing and...
Read more
FW People

Jimmy Cessna

FWBP Staff -
A graduate of Missouri Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in sports management, Cessna assists Hill School students with planning for their future after...
Read more
FW People

Karen Knight

FWBP Staff -
As Hill School’s counselor, Karen Knight aids students in academic achievement and social/emotional development. Prior to joining Hill School, Knight worked as a pediatric...
Read more
Government

In new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Emma Platoff -
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing four battleground states — Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — whose election results handed the White House...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

HOPE Farm has received a five-year commitment from Reliant to help transform the lives of at-risk boys in Fort Worth.
Reliant’s $50,000 donation to the organization’s leadership program focuses on guiding at-risk boys in single-parent homes, HOPE Farms said in the announcement.

HOPE Farm helps youth become men of integrity by providing role models, leadership development and spiritual and educational resources to both the children and their caregivers.
“Having strong community partners is critical to the success of our program. Besides the important financial support, it signifies that established organizations recognize the future of our communities depend on preparing everyone for success.
Reliant is a well-known and respected company so to be able to say that they’re in this with us makes a really strong statement. We are so grateful for their leadership stepping up and supporting us in a such a big way,” said Sacher Dawson, executive director of HOPE Farm.

HOPE Farm has served fatherless boys ages 5 to 18 and their mothers or caregivers in the south side of Fort Worth since 1997, working to eradicate the cycle and effects of fatherlessness by cultivating at-risk boys into tomorrow’s leaders.

The organization’s leadership program addresses the spirit through character building, Bible study and prayer; the mind through reading, language, computers, math, music and critical thinking; and the body through training and conditioning, nutritious meals and organized athletic activities, Hope Farms said in a news release.
“Reliant is committed to powering change and our engagement with HOPE Farm is another example of how we are supporting organizations that empower young people with incremental resources so they can achieve their full potential,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “We are inspired by the work HOPE Farm is doing to transform the lives of at-risk boys and are honored to play a part in helping create a better future for these young men.” 

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, HOPE Farm has helped hundreds of boys and has positively impacted the Historic Southside, Hillside and Morningside neighborhoods.
HOPE Farm opened a brand-new facility in Fort Worth’s Como community in the spring of 2019 and opened the doors to HOPE Farm – South Dallas in January of this year. Announced last month, the nonprofit is expanding with a new vocational center that will provide young men with hands-on work experience and training in welding, plumbing, HVAC and more.

close

Oh hi there 👋 It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous article🔒 Bill Thompson: How did Trump lose? Not theft, fatigue
Next articleIn new lawsuit, Texas contests election results in Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania

Latest News

Nonprofit

Camp Fire First Texas welcomes new president/CEO

FWBP Staff -
Camp Fire First Texas has selected Lauren Richard to become the next president/CEO of the organization Oct. 12. She will succeed Ann Sheets, who...
Read more
Nonprofit

Alto partners with Toys for Tots as ‘On Demand’ Santa returns

FWBP Staff -
Alto announces partnership With Toys For Tots, return of on-demand Santa Alto, a Dallas-based rideshare and delivery company, has announced it will partner with national...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: When to donate rewards to charity and when to give cash

AP News -
By ERIN HURD of NerdWalletIf you're looking to give to charity this holiday season but don't want to dip into your bank account, donating...
Read more
Education

Literacy Accord of the city, the Fort Worth ISD and Read Fort Worth formalized

FWBP Staff -
Read Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth have reaffirmed their commitment to assuring that FWISD PK-3rd grade students continue...
Read more
Nonprofit

Commentary: Tarrant County United Way Collaborates with City, County to Administer CARES Act Funding

FWBP Staff -
James Powell The business of supporting nonprofits and the community was proceeding as usual at the beginning of March. In my role as chairman...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101