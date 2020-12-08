HOPE Farm receives 5-year, $50,000 donation from Reliant

HOPE Farm has received a five-year commitment from Reliant to help transform the lives of at-risk boys in Fort Worth.

Reliant’s $50,000 donation to the organization’s leadership program focuses on guiding at-risk boys in single-parent homes, HOPE Farms said in the announcement.

HOPE Farm helps youth become men of integrity by providing role models, leadership development and spiritual and educational resources to both the children and their caregivers.

“Having strong community partners is critical to the success of our program. Besides the important financial support, it signifies that established organizations recognize the future of our communities depend on preparing everyone for success.

Reliant is a well-known and respected company so to be able to say that they’re in this with us makes a really strong statement. We are so grateful for their leadership stepping up and supporting us in a such a big way,” said Sacher Dawson, executive director of HOPE Farm.

HOPE Farm has served fatherless boys ages 5 to 18 and their mothers or caregivers in the south side of Fort Worth since 1997, working to eradicate the cycle and effects of fatherlessness by cultivating at-risk boys into tomorrow’s leaders.

The organization’s leadership program addresses the spirit through character building, Bible study and prayer; the mind through reading, language, computers, math, music and critical thinking; and the body through training and conditioning, nutritious meals and organized athletic activities, Hope Farms said in a news release.

“Reliant is committed to powering change and our engagement with HOPE Farm is another example of how we are supporting organizations that empower young people with incremental resources so they can achieve their full potential,” said Elizabeth Killinger, president of Reliant. “We are inspired by the work HOPE Farm is doing to transform the lives of at-risk boys and are honored to play a part in helping create a better future for these young men.”

Since its inception more than 20 years ago, HOPE Farm has helped hundreds of boys and has positively impacted the Historic Southside, Hillside and Morningside neighborhoods.

HOPE Farm opened a brand-new facility in Fort Worth’s Como community in the spring of 2019 and opened the doors to HOPE Farm – South Dallas in January of this year. Announced last month, the nonprofit is expanding with a new vocational center that will provide young men with hands-on work experience and training in welding, plumbing, HVAC and more.