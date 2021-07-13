Junior League of Fort Worth announces 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Junior League of Fort Worth Inc. has announced its new president, Elizabeth Knuckley, and the Board of Directors for the 2021-2022 league year.

The Junior League has nearly 2,000 members who annually contribute more than 50,000 volunteer hours to more than 50 agencies in the community, including Justin’s Place, Alliance for Children Inc. and Unbound Fort Worth.

Over the last five years, the league has raised over $4.2 million through fundraisers such as Christmas in Cowtown Holiday Gift Market and “Yell & Sell” Rodeo program sales.

The Junior League’s theme for the 2021-2022 year is Unstoppable. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Junior League of Fort Worth maintained its commitment to serving the Fort Worth community, the league said in an announcement.

“As the Junior League of Fort Worth begins our 92nd year, we are ready to meet this moment of opportunity emerging from a global pandemic and a once-in-a-lifetime winter storm. No matter the challenges, our League is committed to its mission of improving the community and developing our women. Together we are unstoppable,” Knuckley said.

In 2021-2022, the league will provide nine grants totaling $560,000 to local nonprofit organizations including the Tarrant Area Food Bank and Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County, the announcement said.

Knuckley has been a member of Junior League of Fort Worth since 2011 and has previously served in roles such as Done-In-A-Day co-chair, Education Vice President and on the Strategic Plan Committee.

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors includes:

Becky Escott, President-Elect; Aarti Puskoor, Administrative Vice President; Shay Johnson, Communications Vice President; Amanda Baker, Community Vice President; Emily Delgado, Education Vice President; Danielle Dollahite, Finance Vice President; Lyndsay Mojica, Assistance Finance Vice President; Ashley Davis, Fund Development Vice President; Mindy Hollan, Membership Vice President; Rachel Phillips, Nominating Chair; and Kristy Odom, Sustaining Advisor.

The 2021-2022 Project grants include:

Justin’s Place: $100,000 for a community space to allow families to gather in smalls groups or facility wide functions for cooking classes and other experiences.

Tarrant Area Food Bank: $100,000 to establish five new school pantries and maintain for 3 years, serving an estimated 1,500 families a month.

Alliance for Children: $100,000 to fund the construction of a Client Emergency Needs Supply Cottage and to purchase an inventory tracking system.

Unbound Fort Worth: $75,000 toward supplies for the runaway and trafficked youth drop-in center.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County: $50,000 to fund physical infrastructure and bulk pantry item purchases.

Community Storehouse: $45,000 to establish a technology center.

Breakthrough Fort Worth: $45,000 towards programming costs for an additional location to support 70-80 Fort Worth ISD seventh and eighth graders.

The Welman Project: $25,000 towards renovations for a creative collaboration space for Fort Worth educators.

Con Mi MADRE: $20,000 to support the out-of-school program, including educational conferences, college and career fairs, a leadership summit and college visits.

Total grant funds: $560,000