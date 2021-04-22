Lots of meals donated through Walmart/Sam’s Club program

Halfway in Walmart and Sam’s Club’s annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Campaign, customers in Texas have already donated 10,488,462 meals to help support their local food banks. The annual campaign benefits Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization and nationwide network of 200 local food banks.

Once again this year, the Tarrant Area Food Bank is taking part in a friendly challenge with the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma in the Red River Race to End Hunger.

The food bank with their region’s Walmart stores raising the most money during the campaign receives a plaque (currently residing with the reigning champs right here in Fort Worth).

Though while plaque and pride are always at stake, the true winners are the clients fed through the generosity of the Walmart and Sam’s Club customers who donate. There are three easy ways to participate:

– Donate at check-out in stores and clubs, or at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.

– Round-up at check-out on Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

– For every participating product purchased in store or online at www.Walmart.com or www.SamsClub.com , the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits.

See specially marked packages for full details