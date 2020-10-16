Mary and Carl Ice of Westlake Named Outstanding Philanthropists

The Greater Dallas Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) will host the 35th annual celebration “The Stars of Texas,” for Dallas’ National Philanthropy Day virtually, bringing bringing together area nonprofits, volunteers, funders, foundations, business and community members to honor those who give selflessly in support of numerous worthy causes on Nov. 13, 2020, 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Outstanding Philanthropist(s) Mary and Carl Ice, nominated by The Salvation Army of North Texas, continually inspire others to give both financial support and volunteer leadership to many nonprofits.

“Mary and Carl Ice are servant leaders, who continually answer the call to help those in need,” said Jay Dunn, managing director, The Salvation Army of North Texas. “They perpetually seed funding initiatives that create everlasting impact directly into peoples’ lives and have made it their personal mission to eliminate roadblocks in service with immediate funding relief. It is difficult to think of anyone more deserving of this honor.”

Carl Ice is a member of the Army’s National Advisory board and has served as chair of the North Texas Advisory Board, where he played an integral role in creating the organization’s current 10-year vision plan.

The Ices also support the Flint Hills Discovery Center; The Lyle School of Engineering at Southern Methodist University; and Kansas State University, where the School of Engineering is named in honor of Carl Ice. The Ices have also long been members of the United Way of Tarrant County’s Tocqueville Society.

Native Kansans, both Mary and Carl graduated from Kansas State University, where Carl was inducted into the College of Engineering Hall of Fame and named the College of Engineering Alumni Fellow.

Carl Ice currently chairs the Kansas State University Foundation and Mary Ice serves on the Foundation’s Board of Trustees. The Ices support many other KSU programs, including athletics, the College of Health and Human Sciences, and scholarships. Mary Ice has also served as chair of the KSU advisory board for the College of Health and Human Sciences in addition to her ongoing board service with the Nature Conservancy in Kansas and the Symphony in the Flint Hills.

Mary Ice was instrumental in the founding of the Cats’ Cupboard initiative at K-State that is devoted to promoting food security at KSU by providing direct food access through an on-campus pantry and support through programs that promote health, success and well-being. She was named the first recipient of the Ice-Barrett Champions Award in recognition of her work with Cat’s Cupboard.

In addition to their personal philanthropy, Carl Ice has ensured a legacy of giving from BNSF Railway Corporation, where he serves as president and CEO. The couple resides in Westlake and has two children.

Others to be honored at the event include:

Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Natalie Musgrave Dossett, nominated by the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas;

Outstanding Foundation the David M. Crowley Foundation, nominated by North Texas Food Bank;

Outstanding Corporation Toyota of North America, nominated by the Women’s Business Council Southwest; and

Outstanding Fundraising Executive Stephanie Brigger, CFRE, vice president of development at Scottish Rite Hospital, nominated by Mary Crowley Cancer Research.

The AFP Dallas Chapter sponsor is Texas Capital Bank.

Tickets are $25, which includes one complimentary registration for the monthly chapter program of your choice in 2021.

Virtual tables available include a virtual premium table of 10 for $500 (host company recognized onscreen during event and on the Greater Dallas AFP website/social media posts); and a virtual table of 10 for $200 (host company receives recognition on the Greater Dallas AFP website/social media posts).

For tickets and sponsorships, visit www.afpdallas.org

AFP Greater Dallas Chapter – Welcome to the AFP Dallas ChapterAFP Dallas appreciates Turtle Creek Conservancy for graciously opening its doors to us for our schedule of monthly programs. Turtle Creek Conservancy is a 501 (c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to preserve, maintain and thoughtfully develop Oak Lawn Park and Arlington Hall,” says Gay Waltrip Donnell, President and CEO of Turtle Creek Conservancy.www.afpdallas.org

or contact Madeleine Crouch at 972-233-9107, ext. 204, afpchapteroffice@afpdallas.org.