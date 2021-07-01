Molson Coors renews commitment to social justice support with $10K contribution to Fort Worth organization

The Molson Coors Beverage Company Fort Worth Brewery announced July 1 a $10,000 contribution support the CommUnity Frontline of Fort Worth.

The contribution is part of a renewed $1.5 million dedicated to organizations supporting Black, indigenous, and other people of color communities, fighting racial inequality and driving social change in the United States and Canada, the company said in a news release.

The donations follow an equal contribution in 2020, bringing the company’s cumulative gift to $3 million.

“Last year, we saw an outpouring of support for social justice. For us, that meant both looking within our organization and supporting external partners who were fighting for equity in Fort Worth,” said James Crawford, VP of Fort Worth Brewery. “Our work is only beginning and we’re proud to support CommUnity Frontline of Fort Worth that is working to tackle societal challenges to ultimately make our community a better place to work and live.”

Molson Coors was spurred to action in 2020 as the negative and inequitable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on Black, indigenous, and other people of color communities became clear as well as the immediate and emergent need to eliminate systemic racism in North America.

To determine how and where to direct its support, Molson Coors collected input from its employees. The result is a community investment strategy that focuses on four key areas where the business believes it can make the greatest impact: Equity, Empowerment, Community Building and Justice.

“CommUnity Frontline is elated by the generosity of Molson Coors,” said Quinton Phillips, CommUnity Frontline co-founder and board member. “Their donation and continued partnership will help our community and efforts in immeasurable ways. We are very grateful anytime people choose to aid the endeavors of our organization as we do the work of making our city a better place for all.”

Earlier this month, Molson Coors evolved its environmental, social and governance strategy to emphasize a renewed focus on People and Planet, as outlined in its “Our Imprint Report.” This multiyear investment is a first step following this commitment.

Molson Coors said the company is standing up against systemic racism, injustice and disenfranchisement and reshaping communities in ways that are more empowering for and inclusive of marginalized communities.

Other activities include strengthening the company’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and setting new representation goals, enhancing employee resources and Tenth & Blake’s Brewing Education scholarship program.