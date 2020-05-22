No Saturday delivers from Tarrant Area Food Bank

The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) will not distribute food boxes at mobile sites this Saturday due to the Memorial Day holiday.
TAFB will resume its work with local partner organizations and Fort Worth ISD to distribute food on Saturday, May 30, the organization said in a news release.
Each Saturday since March 28, TAFB and its partners have distributed 25-pound boxes of food at Fort Worth ISD schools. To date, 8,400 boxes of food have been distributed to local families.
