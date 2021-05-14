North Texas Community Foundation Board elects new members

North Texas Community Foundation elected and approved the 2021-22 board slate, which includes new officers and incoming board members, at its recent annual meeting.

Incoming board members include: Smith A. Brownlie III, partner & CEO at Brownlie and Braden LLC; Robert I. Fernandez, president of Fernandez & Company P.C.; Michael S. Malloy, managing partner at J. Taylor & Associates LLC; Horatio Porter, chief financial officer of North Texas Tollway Authority; and Jeremy Smith, president of Rainwater Charitable Foundation.

Officers include: Chair: Stewart Alcorn, executive vice president of Frost Bank; Vice Chair: Anne Holland, CFP and financial life planner for Plan + Tactics LLC; Corporate Secretary: Daniel H. McCarthy, partner at Wick Phillips Gould & Martin; Treasurer: Joseph DeLeon, president of Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth; Assistant Treasurer: Stephanie Brentlinger, community volunteer; At Large: Buddy Puente, president – Finance & Administration at Southwest Office Systems; Past Chair: Alfred Saenz, chairman/CEO of MULTATECH; and Chair Emeritus: Phillip W. McCrury, attorney at law with Kelly Hart & Hallman.

Returning board members in addition to the officers listed above include: S. Brook Bell, attorney at law; Erika Beltran, chief of Policy and Advocacy at Leadership ISD; Kelly Hanley, community volunteer; Allen Hodges, president of The Hodges Companies; Adelaide B. Leavens, president of Meta Alice Keith Bratten Foundation; Meggie Lowy, senior vice president at Hillwood; Charles B. Milliken, shareholder at Decker Jones, PC; William T. Slater, dean and professor emeritus at TCU; and Mark Walton, president of The Walton Group LLC.

Chair Emeriti include: Jeff Alexander, HCM Investments; Tom Cravens, retired, Southwest Bank; James B. DeMoss, retired, The DeMoss Company; Chris Huckabee, Huckabee & Associates Inc.; Bill Landreth Jr., The Landreth Companies Inc.; Garland M. Lasater, attorney at law; and Ann Louden, The Ann Louden Company.

“The Community Foundation is privileged to engage talented, philanthropic individuals who are truly committed to joining us on our mission to help donors invest for impact in North Texas,” said Stewart Alcorn, executive vice president of Frost Bank and chair of North Texas Community Foundation.

Rose Bradshaw, president of North Texas Community Foundation, echoed Alcorn’s appreciation.

“We are delighted to welcome five exceptional and community-spirited individuals to our board of directors. Their leadership will be instrumental to our organization as we plan for the future of our region,” she said.

North Texas Community Foundation is dedicated to strengthening its 11-county region through effective philanthropy and civic leadership around key community issues.

The Community Foundation has $422 million in assets and made grants totaling $31 million in 2020. www.northtexascf.org