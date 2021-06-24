North Texas Community Foundation names two new directors

North Texas Community Foundation has announced the addition of Margaret Kramer, Director of Advancement, and Amanda Lewis, Director of Charitable Gift Planning, to the organization’s executive team.

The hiring comes as the Community Foundation implements a strategic plan expanding its reach and enhancing its suite of philanthropic services to effect positive change in North Texas, the foundation said. The creation of these new roles will support the foundation’s growth and increase community impact following a record-breaking grant year.

“We are thrilled to welcome Margaret and Amanda to the Community Foundation’s leadership team,” said Rose Bradshaw, president and CEO of North Texas Community Foundation. “They bring a powerful combination of experience and proven accomplishment to the role. Our donors and community will benefit tremendously from their leadership.”

Kramer comes to the Foundation from Trinity Valley School where she served for the last 19 years, becoming Director of Advancement in 2006. During her tenure, she oversaw all fundraising initiatives including annual giving, alumni relations, communications, marketing, parent’s organizations and community outreach.

Prior to TVS, Kramer operated her own marketing consulting firm where she worked with such clients as Stockyards Station, Hickman Investments and Lincoln Property Company. Kramer is a graduate of the University of Texas and is actively involved in the Fort Worth community, having served on numerous nonprofit boards.

Lewis is a Fort Worth native and has spent the last 17 years working in nonprofit development in Tarrant County. She has been an integral part of major milestone campaigns for some of Fort Worth’s most notable organizations, including the Legorreta building campaign for the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History, the Fort Worth Zoo’s Wilder Vision campaign, and the Cook Children’s Centennial Celebration. Lewis is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin and a Certified Fund Raising Executive (CFRE).