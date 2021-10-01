North Texas’ largest provider of social services announces promotions

The Salvation Army of North Texas has announced the promotions of key members of its executive leadership team to leverage their expertise and strengthen the future of the organization.

Longtime experts in meeting human need, Blake Fetterman and Beckie Wach, have taken new positions to better help The Salvation Army combat poverty, addiction, and homelessness across North Texas, the organization said in a news release.

Fetterman’s new role as a planning and development consultant for The Salvation Army of North Texas focuses on the planning and development for capital projects and corresponding programs.

She will act as the point person in the North Texas region for building relationships with policymakers, assessing needs in local communities, and developing concepts that lead to long-term sustainability. With more than 20 years of experience, she previously served as the executive director of the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center in Dallas, the largest overnight shelter for The Salvation Army in the world.

Wach, the newly appointed executive director of adult and family programs, will lead the planning, development, administration, and supervision of the organization’s adult and family services.

Wach is responsible for directing staff selection, policy and procedure development, and compliance at The Salvation Army of North Texas’ 21 centers of operation across Dallas, Tarrant and Ellis, and Denton and Collin counties.

With more than 25 years of nonprofit experience, Wach was previously the executive director of the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth, the hub for The Salvation Army of North Texas’ operations in Tarrant County.

The Salvation Army of North Texas has also transitioned three additional leadership members into new roles:

– Sarah Masih is now the director of adult and family services in Dallas County. Masih serves at the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, which provides for the most vulnerable individuals and families in Dallas. She also coordinates services at the corps community centers in Dallas County. Masih and the team at Carr P. Collins provide shelter, support services, and spiritual and practical help.

– Deborah Bullock is now the director of adult and family services in Tarrant and Ellis Counties. She is responsible for coordinating services offered at the corps community centers in Tarrant and Ellis Counties. With Majors Frankco and Martha Higdon, Bullock provides spiritual help, shelter, meals, rental assistance, and more to those in need at the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center in Fort Worth.

– Sharon Goodlette is now the senior manager of adult and family services, Denton and Collin Counties, for the North Texas Area Command. Goodlette coordinates services at The Salvation Army corps community centers in the two-county area.

“Our first priority is to ensure that the Area Command has the resources and capacity to serve as North Texas recovers from the pandemic. Our neighbors in North Texas are facing unemployment, lost wages, eviction, and homelessness due to coronavirus,” said Major Todd Hawks. “Our team is committed to serving the community and providing as much help, support, and relief as possible.”

Since March 2020, the region’s largest provider of social services has provided 518,618 nights of shelter, more than $5.8 million in financial assistance, and served more than 7.2 million meals to the most vulnerable in our communities. In 2020, the nonprofit served 84,000 people, or 1 out of 10 North Texans, at risk of experiencing poverty, the organization said.

In addition to the five new leaders, The Salvation Army of North Texas is also welcoming 11 new officers:

– Majors Frankco and Martha Higdon, Lancaster Corps – Lieutenants Armando and Mayela Acosta, Northside Corps – Captains Ben and Charlsie Godwin, Lewisville Corps – Lieutenants Cody and Amanda Johns, Irving Corps – Lieutenant Christina Drozdovschi, McKinney Corps – Lieutenants Luis and Marianne Villanueva, Pleasant Grove Corps