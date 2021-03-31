North Texas SC announces partnership with United Way

North Texas SC has announced a partnership with United Way of Tarrant County ahead of the USL League One club’s second year competing in Arlington’s Globe Life Park. As part of the year-long partnership, the non-profit organization will co-host soccer clinics in Tarrant County and participate in other community initiatives with the franchise.

“North Texas SC is proud to welcome United Way of Tarrant County as a partner,” North Texas SC general manager Matt Denny said in a news release. “Their commitment to serving communities in Tarrant County is something we’re proud to work with them to execute. We look forward to seeing them at our matches this season in Arlington.”

As part of the partnership, North Texas SC will donate a portion of ticket sales from four home matches in 2021 to United Way of Tarrant County.

Globe Life Park will also feature a United Way of Tarrant County section during North Texas’ regular season home matches. In this section, 50 lucky fans will get to watch the 2019 USL League One champions compete for their second title in three seasons.

“United Way of Tarrant County is thrilled about our new partnership with North Texas Soccer Club,” said Leah King, president and CEO of United Way of Tarrant County. “Working with the team will not only introduce United Way to new audiences, but it will also allow us to provide new opportunities and experiences to those we serve in the Tarrant County Community.”

North Texas SC shorts will feature the United Way of Tarrant County’s logo on the front of the right leg, marking the first sponsor placement on the club’s shorts as the franchise enters its third year in USL League One.

United Way of Tarrant County serves more than 300,000 people annually.

North Texas SC is owned and operated by FC Dallas. The team was announced in 2018 and won the inaugural USL League One title in 2019.