Park Place Lexus Grapevine’s December campaign benefits The Gatehouse

Park Place Lexus Grapevine has donated $15,000 to The Gatehouse in Grapevine as part of its December Give Back Campaign.



“During our Lexus December to Remember campaign we partnered with The Gatehouse to make a donation of $50 for each new car sold,” said Robert Hinkle, Park Place Lexus Grapevine General Manager. “We selected The Gatehouse because of the important work they’re doing to support women. Our clients really made this opportunity as big as it was and together we are making an impact on our community.”

The Gatehouse came to life when Lisa Rose and a group of women started “First Friday,” a free monthly experience to give women a practical hand up to navigate life’s challenges.



Each month, more than 350 women would hear “real talk about real life” at a movie theater in Southlake. In 2011, the First Friday experience transformed into the 501c3 projectHandUp, through which women could receive practical resources as they were empowered to end cycles of abuse and poverty, Park Place Lexus Grapevine said in a news release.



The following year, the nonprofit bought 61 acres of land in Grapevine, and in 2013 construction began on The Gatehouse community, consisting of four neighborhoods, two advisor centers, a general store, a boutique and the Washington Community Education Center.

Today, the Gatehouse Program invests in women who are motivated to become completely self-sustaining without the need of governmental assistance and free from toxic relationships. More information is available at www.gatehousegrapevine.com.

The Park Place Cares program supports more than 250 organizations around the Dallas-Fort Worth area throughout the year. Park Place’s members also volunteer their time and resources in their local communities under the Park Place Cares initiative.

Park Place Dealerships was founded in 1987. Park Place employs more than 1,400 members and operates eight full-service dealerships representing luxury brands including Lexus, Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Porsche, Volvo, Jaguar, and Land Rover. Park Place BodyWerks Collision Centers in Fort Worth and Dallas, and the Park Place Auto Auction, round out the company’s offerings.