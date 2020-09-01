76.4 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, September 1, 2020
Nonprofit Presbyterian Night Shelter receives $750K to add capacity
Nonprofit

Presbyterian Night Shelter receives $750K to add capacity

By FWBP Staff
person holding silver round coin
Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash

Other News

Nonprofit

Presbyterian Night Shelter receives $750K to add capacity

FWBP Staff -
In partnership with Texas Capital Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has provided a...
Read more
Nonprofit

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

FWBP Staff -
Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a...
Read more
Government

Granger Praises DOT Grants for DFW Airports

FWBP Staff -
  The Department of Transportation has announced approval of grants for Fort Worth commercial and general aviation airports totaling...
Read more
Government

Fort Worth’s Southwest area to see new water, sewer lines

FWBP Staff -
Residents in the Bellaire, Ranch View, South Hills and Westcliff Road South areas are getting new water and sewer lines as well...
Read more
FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

In partnership with Texas Capital Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has provided a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to expand the capacity of the Presbyterian Night Shelter homeless men’s long-term program from 240 to 280.


“This expansion is critical for us,” said Toby Owen, the shelter’s chief executive officer. “Despite Presbyterian Night Shelter’s significant efforts, the homeless population has continued to grow. The shelter has been operating at or near its capacity for many years. We need extra capacity to keep up with the demand for our services.


“This grant from Texas Capital and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas provided a significant amount of the nearly $2.5 million budget for the expansion of our men’s center, and we greatly appreciate it,” Owen said.
The FHLB Dallas news release said that Texas Capital Bank saw a need it could help the shelter address.
“Texas Capital is proud to support Presbyterian Night Shelter in expanding housing services for the most vulnerable populations,” said Effie Dennison, executive vice president and director of Community Development for Texas Capital Bank. “It’s a life-changing program, and we were only too happy to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to help increase the capacity of their men’s center.”
Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for homeless individuals in their community.
AHP funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.
Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $300 million in AHP and AHP set-aside program grants and has assisted nearly 54,000 households.
Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said he applauded Texas Capital Bank for stepping in to help fund the expansion.
“We are glad to join with Texas Capital to help the Presbyterian Night Shelter add capacity at a time when the need for its services is more critical than ever,” he said.
The shelter, which opened in 1984, is located just east of downtown Fort Worth. It houses 670 men, women and children each night. Over the years, it has added comprehensive case management with the goal of ending homelessness one individual at a time.
– FWBP Staff

Previous articleSpeedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Nonprofit

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter host multiple fall fundraisers

FWBP Staff -
Opportunities for Speedway Children's Charities-Texas Chapter to work with and support local charities have been kept to a...
Read more
Management

Tarrant Area Food Bank adds four board members

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) begins its 2021 fiscal year Oct. 1 with a new president and CEO,...
Read more
Nonprofit

Tarrant Area Food Bank offers third consecutive Mega Mobile Market

FWBP Staff -
Tarrant Area Food Bank’s Mega Mobile Market – a large-scale food distribution event that will be held weekly through November – is...
Read more
Culture

Texas Conference for Women, Texas Restaurant Association announce $150,000 initiative to support women-owned restaurants

FWBP Staff -
The Texas Conference for Women and Texas Restaurant Association have launched a new initiative to award more than $150,000 in grants to women-owned restaurants...
Read more
Culture

BoardBuild uses its own tool to add board members

FWBP Staff -
BoardBuild knows the value of building a diverse board with varying backgrounds, the organization says. That’s the reason...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101