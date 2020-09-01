Presbyterian Night Shelter receives $750K to add capacity

In partnership with Texas Capital Bank, the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) has provided a $750,000 Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grant to expand the capacity of the Presbyterian Night Shelter homeless men’s long-term program from 240 to 280.



“This expansion is critical for us,” said Toby Owen, the shelter’s chief executive officer. “Despite Presbyterian Night Shelter’s significant efforts, the homeless population has continued to grow. The shelter has been operating at or near its capacity for many years. We need extra capacity to keep up with the demand for our services.



“This grant from Texas Capital and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas provided a significant amount of the nearly $2.5 million budget for the expansion of our men’s center, and we greatly appreciate it,” Owen said.

The FHLB Dallas news release said that Texas Capital Bank saw a need it could help the shelter address.

“Texas Capital is proud to support Presbyterian Night Shelter in expanding housing services for the most vulnerable populations,” said Effie Dennison, executive vice president and director of Community Development for Texas Capital Bank. “It’s a life-changing program, and we were only too happy to join with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas to help increase the capacity of their men’s center.”

Affordable Housing Program (AHP) funds are intended to assist FHLB Dallas members in financing the purchase, construction and/or rehabilitation of owner-occupied, rental or transitional housing, as well as housing for homeless individuals in their community.

AHP funds must be used to benefit households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the median income for the area.

Since the AHP’s inception in 1990, FHLB Dallas has awarded more than $300 million in AHP and AHP set-aside program grants and has assisted nearly 54,000 households.

Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas, said he applauded Texas Capital Bank for stepping in to help fund the expansion.

“We are glad to join with Texas Capital to help the Presbyterian Night Shelter add capacity at a time when the need for its services is more critical than ever,” he said.

The shelter, which opened in 1984, is located just east of downtown Fort Worth. It houses 670 men, women and children each night. Over the years, it has added comprehensive case management with the goal of ending homelessness one individual at a time.

– FWBP Staff