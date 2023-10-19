Racing to remember: Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial Foundation to host fundraising run Nov. 4

The Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial Foundation has a slogan: “Never to be forgotten.”

And it’s not just a slogan. It’s a mission – a mission the foundation hopes will culminate with construction of a memorial to honor Tarrant County residents who were killed in the Vietnam War.

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the foundation will raise money to advance that goal by hosting the Valor Vietnam Memorial Run, a 5/10K run/walk event saluting the sacrifices of service members in Southeast Asia, along with their families and friends.

The event will held in Fort Worth at Marine Creek Lake, 10 Mile Bridge Road. Registration of participants will begin at 8 a.m. with the run getting underway at 9 a.m. To sign up for the run, buy tickets or make a donation, visit the foundation’s Rally Up webpage.

“We see all events as possibilities where the people of North Texas can get involved, with prospects that can really impact our community,” said Bruce Zielsdorf, the foundation’s Vice President and Communicator. “Everyone can help the foundation make a difference, and in turn, make the Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial become a reality.”

Zielsdorf said at least 220 Tarrant County residents died because of the conflict in Vietnam. Currently, there’s no local monument to honor those killed. The foundation’s goal is a permanent display in Fort Worth’s Veterans Memorial Park on Camp Bowie Boulevard. The memorial, originally designed by a local student, will commemorate the sacrifices made by American service members and honor the loss suffered by their families and loved ones, he stated.

Zielsdorf said the original design by then-Brewer High School senior Ryan Scieneaux is now being refined, modified, and finalized by sculptor Michael Pavlosky, represented by the Carol Henderson Gallery in Fort Worth and by the Edith Baker Gallery in Dallas.

The current design consists of a granite memorial listing the names of fallen military personnel. A stainless steel cylindrical tracery of tree branches and a downward pointing classical sword sculpted in bronze to symbolize the fallen warrior are situated atop the granite edifice.

Five granite benches are situated on the outlying brick pavement, each representing a branch of the United States military. Visitors will enter the memorial from an entry walkway along which will be a granite wall with bronze emblems of the five branches of the service. A prisoners of war/missing in action flag will be in this area as well.

The granite edifice is approximately 12 feet in diameter and 4.5 feet tall. It contains nine faceted panels, each representing a year in which Tarrant County veterans sacrificed their lives in the war. The name, rank, and military branch of the fallen are etched into each panel based on the year in which they died. Above each panel is a gently sloping, nearly horizontal panel with leaves etched into the surface, corresponding to the number of the fallen associated with that year.

Eight of the nine faceted panels represent the years 1965-72 – a different year on each panel. The ninth panel will include the names of MIA and individuals who have passed on as a result of their war experience, such as deaths resulting from Agent Orange or PTSD.

Pavlosky has been a professional sculptor for 25 years and his clients have included municipalities, institutions, and corporations as well as private individuals. His work is mostly created in cast or fabricated bronze. He recently completed a lobby sculpture for the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.

Zielsdorf said the foundation’s goal is to raise about $500,000 for the project. That amount is based on existing cost estimates and may be adjusted over time.

“The foundation’s now established, and the goal has been set to dedicate the memorial by November 2026,” Zielsdorf said. “This wouldn’t be possible without the generous support and assistance we’ve received from the city of Fort Worth, the city’s parks and recreation department, backing from Arts Fort Worth, and buy-in from numerous veteran service organizations.”

In addition to the fun run, Zielsdorf said, the foundation’s fundraising efforts include raffles, pickleball and golf tournaments, a barbecue cookoff, a clay shoot, and a classic car show.

“Our ‘Buy a Brick’ campaign is an ongoing effort to raise money,” he said. “We’re selling bricks to help fund the memorial and offer a chance to honor and recognize individuals and organizations. Fundraising events are pretty much only limited by one’s imagination.”

The memorial is the foundation’s singular focus, Zielsdorf added.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to engage the community. We need help spreading the word about our effort,” he said. “From walking door-to-door to hosting fundraising events, there are countless opportunities to do something that will impact our community.”

He stressed that volunteering is a great way to get involved in the memorial effort.

“Choosing to volunteer for a cause you feel passionate about can also increase the chances you’ll enjoy the opportunity,” he said. “And, simply put, without our generous sponsors, the Tarrant County Vietnam Memorial Foundation won’t be able to move forward. It’s just the right thing to do.

“We want to lead a Tarrant County coalition in designing, building, and installing a permanent Vietnam War memorial to veterans who sacrificed in Southeast Asia so that they’ll never be forgotten.”

More information is available on the foundation’s website.