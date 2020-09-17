RB Golf Club hosting charity ‘touchless’ golf tournament for Groh Foundation

RB Golf Club & Resort will host a charity “touchless” golf tournament benefiting the Joseph Groh Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the club said in a news release.

The Joseph Groh Foundation serves to provide financial assistance and helpful information to those suffering from life-altering disabilities. Founder Joseph Groh wanted to make sure that everything about the tournament was safe for attendees, and is working with RB to provide a truly “touchless” experience.”

“Even as daily life is disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, the people we help through the Joseph Groh Foundation still need our support,” Groh said. “We had to find creative ways to raise money during a pandemic. That’s how we came up with the idea of a ‘Touchless Tournament.’ Thanks to the team at RB Golf Club & Resort, we’re able to accomplish our foundation goals and keep our supporters safe.”

The touchless tournament will serve as a qualifying event for the $10,000 RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational. Teams of three and four are allowed. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

To sign your team up for the tournament, visit https://rbgolf.com/rbcharity10

The following policies will be in effect as COVID-19 precautions:

Registration will be handled completely online.

Shamble format utilized to assist with golfer separation

One golf cart per household, or per golfer if desired

Masks required in all indoor spaces at the golf course

No group meals or gatherings at tournament, either indoors or outdoors

Reduced public touch points throughout course, including no flag removal

All public touch points throughout the facility are regularly sanitized, including golf carts, restrooms, restaurant and the Pro shop

Outdoor dining tables and chairs available

Lunch will be provided at the turn, so as to minimize golfer congregation RB Golf Course will follow all county and state mandates re-virus

The tournament is part of the RB Charity 10, 10 tournaments benefiting various charities. The first and second place winners from all 10 will be invited to compete for $10,000 at the RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational in October.