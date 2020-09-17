RB Golf Club hosting charity ‘touchless’ golf tournament for Groh Foundation

RB Golf Club & Resort will host a charity “touchless” golf tournament benefiting the Joseph Groh Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, the club said in a news release.
The Joseph Groh Foundation serves to provide financial assistance and helpful information to those suffering from life-altering disabilities. Founder Joseph Groh wanted to make sure that everything about the tournament was safe for attendees, and is working with RB to provide a truly “touchless” experience.”
“Even as daily life is disrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, the people we help through the Joseph Groh Foundation still need our support,” Groh said. “We had to find creative ways to raise money during a pandemic. That’s how we came up with the idea of a ‘Touchless Tournament.’ Thanks to the team at RB Golf Club & Resort, we’re able to accomplish our foundation goals and keep our supporters safe.”
The touchless tournament will serve as a qualifying event for the $10,000 RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational. Teams of three and four are allowed. Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the tournament will begin at 9 a.m.
To sign your team up for the tournament, visit https://rbgolf.com/rbcharity10
The following policies will be in effect as COVID-19 precautions:
- Registration will be handled completely online.
- Shamble format utilized to assist with golfer separation
- One golf cart per household, or per golfer if desired
- Masks required in all indoor spaces at the golf course
- No group meals or gatherings at tournament, either indoors or outdoors
- Reduced public touch points throughout course, including no flag removal
- All public touch points throughout the facility are regularly sanitized, including golf carts, restrooms, restaurant and the Pro shop
- Outdoor dining tables and chairs available
- Lunch will be provided at the turn, so as to minimize golfer congregation RB Golf Course will follow all county and state mandates re-virus
The tournament is part of the RB Charity 10, 10 tournaments benefiting various charities. The first and second place winners from all 10 will be invited to compete for $10,000 at the RB Golf Club & Resort Invitational in October.