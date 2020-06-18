Rotary Club of Fort Worth gives to 19 nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Fort Worth has given $65,000 back to local nonprofits and social service organizations through community grants. The club received 39 applications and funded over half the submissions on April 15.



“We are fortunate to be able to support our community during this unprecedented time due to COVID-19,” said Rotary President Rachel Marker, managing principal and partner at ARCTURIS. “Our club has a long history of supporting key nonprofits and initiatives in Fort Worth. Our members are a great representation of our motto, ‘Service Above Self,’ and giving time and resources are crucial parts of that service.”



The 17 nonprofits included A Wish With Wings, ACH Children & Family Services, Alliance for Children, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Tarrant County, Center for Transforming Lives, Community Healthcare of Texas, Helping Restore Ability, Tarrant County Homeless Coalition, Hope Center for Autism, Methodist Justice Ministry, MHMR Tarrant County Foundation, National Leadership Foundation, Presbyterian Night Shelter, Recovery Resource Council, Ronald McDonald House Fort Worth, The Parenting Center, and Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County.



The individual nonprofit grants ranged from $1,500 up to $5,000.

The Rotary Club of Fort Worth was established in 1913. With approximately 300 members, It Is one of the largest among the 33,000 clubs around the world.

www.rotaryfortworth.org

– FWBP Staff