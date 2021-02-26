SafeHaven relocates Fort Worth Resource Center

SafeHaven of Tarrant County has announced its move to a new Fort Worth facility, as well as increased resources for women and children seeking support from intimate partner violence in Tarrant County.

Tarrant County’s only exclusive domestic violence service provider has left its location at 1100 Hemphill St. and relocate that staff two blocks south to 1424 Hemphill St. (formerly fully inhabited by Easterseals).

“Our first obligation is to provide a safe place for survivors to receive life-saving and life-changing services. This space meets that requirement and more,” SafeHaven CEO and President Kathryn Jacob said. “Keeping survivors safe is at the core of our mission, and we are thrilled to have a new home in the Fort Worth area strictly for SafeHaven clients.”

SafeHaven is designated by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission as Tarrant County’s only “Family Violence Center.” This designation gives clients the highest level of protection by rules and regulations that ensure safety and confidentiality. Client information is privileged at SafeHaven, whereas information at other domestic violence agencies in the county does not enjoy the same level of privilege.

Twelve months after SafeHaven’s successful move in Arlington, including an expansion of the agency’s Partner Abuse Intervention and Prevention Program (PAIP) due to COVID-19 social distancing protocols, the agency is finding its new home in Fort Worth.

As Fort Worth becomes the 13th largest city in the United States, the organization’s new home at 1424 Hemphill is paramount to best serve its community by creating more resources to meet the demand a growing population requires.

SafeHaven’s announcement said the new property will facilitate these key elements of service:

– Services at New Building – The agency’s clinical and crisis services team, transitional housing staff, Domestic Violence High Risk Team, case management team, and the adult and child therapy staff will all be making the move to the new office space. SafeHaven promises thoughtfulness in the ways it serves clients. Having a home strictly for SafeHaven services will ensure the agency is able to continue its evidence-based practices with safety and anonymity required for serving domestic violence victims.

– Increased Office Space in Shelter – 1424 Hemphill provides added administrative and program space for the agency, allowing other services (currently operating within the organization’s two emergency shelters) to be moved. This shift in program operations will free up precious space and allow the shelters to hyper-focus on life-saving residential services specifically for shelter clients.

– Alternative Services – While SafeHaven is most well-known for shelter intervention, in the world of intimate partner violence, shelter isn’t the resource that works for everyone. Many survivors require other wrap-around services outside of the emergency shelter. This new space will ensure survivors in Fort Worth have a safe place to receive the quality non-residential services SafeHaven has offered for 45 years.

COVID-19 has served to highlight the important role that institutions committed to aiding the most vulnerable among us provide within society, and domestic violence has increased exponentially in the last year.

With a new Fort Worth home, SafeHaven continues to meet the needs of Tarrant County families and think toward how to best serve its clients now and in the future, the organization said in the announcement.

Quick Facts:

1424 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, TX 76104

Opened Feb. 25, 2021

Services Offered:

– Crisis Intervention and Assessment

– Case Management

– Crisis Hotline

– Adult & Child Therapy

– Potential program growth in the future

SafeHaven’s Current Locations:

• Fort Worth Resource Center: 1424 Hemphill St., Fort Worth, 76104

• Arlington Resource Center and SafeHaven Administration: 1010 N. Center St., Arlington, 76011

• Partner Abuse Intervention and Prevention Services: 401 W. Sanford St., Suite 1400, Arlington, 76011

• Berry Good Buys Resale Store: 1701 W. Berry St., Fort Worth, 76110

• Fort Worth Shelter: Anonymous Location in Fort Worth

• Arlington Shelter: Anonymous Location in Arlington

SafeHaven says it has enabled hundreds of thousands of women and children to rebuild safe, independent lives for more than 40 years.

Vital services include 24-hour emergency shelters, a 24-hour crisis hotline, legal services, children’s programs, evidence-based prevention curriculum, and reformative services. With one in three women in Tarrant County experiencing domestic violence in her lifetime, SafeHaven’s services are vital in ending domestic violence.

www.safehaventc.org

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, please call the 24-hour hotline at 1 (877) 701-7233.